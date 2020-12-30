High court’s comment on Live-in Relationship- Girl’s parents cannot decide with whom to live

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Court has said that the life and liberty of live-in couples should be protected even if one of them is not married. A single-judge bench of Justice Alka Sarin said that the couple’s right to live together cannot be denied as long as they are within the limits of the law. Also Read – High Court told Delhi Government – List the management of what problems patients face after being freed from Corona, from Britain …

He said, "Society cannot determine how a person should live his life." Justice said, "The constitution guarantees every person the right to life. The freedom to choose one's partner is an important aspect of the right to life. "

Justice Sarin said that in the current case, the girl's parents could not decide how and with whom she would spend her life since she was an adult. Parents cannot force a child to live life on his own terms.

He directed the police to decide on the protection petition presented by the couple and take necessary action as per law. The court said that the attainment of a minimum marriageable age is not a barrier to the protection of life and liberty.

The court was hearing the plea of ​​a couple, who alleged that they were being harassed and threatened by the girl’s family over the relationship. Both want to marry each other, but chose to live in a live-in relationship, because the boy’s age was not yet married.

The High Court relied on the Supreme Court’s decision, known as the Hadiya case, to underline that every person is guaranteed the right to life under the Constitution, an important aspect of a partner’s choice .