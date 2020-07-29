High court’s decision in favor of school children, private schools will be able to take only tuition fees in Lockdown

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has quashed the state government’s order stating that private schools will postpone the recovery of fees during lockdown and ensure the salary of teachers. Advocate Ashish Srivastava said here on Tuesday that a single bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court has quashed the state government’s order related to school fees, but at the same time ordered to take tuition fees only during the lockdown period, providing relief to both schools and parents. Have given. Also Read – Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh: 277 new cases of Kovid-19 in Chhattisgarh, worst condition of capital Raipur

Srivastava said that while accepting the demand of tuition fees of private school operators, the court has directed that no other fees will be taken from the parents and no employee will be removed from the job. According to the court order, all online classes will continue and school fees will not be increased this year.

Advocate said that the Bilaspur Private School Management Association Society, an institution of 22 private schools in Bilaspur, also challenged the state government's order of 22 April 2020 in the court in which the Directorate of Public Instruction said, "Private school lockdown period During the school fees will be postponed and all teachers and staff will be paid salaries. The order also asked the parents not to ask for the fees repeatedly. "The society had said in its petition that they do not get any financial support from the government and they are being paid the salary of the management and staff of the school and the teachers." There is a support for fees, so they should be allowed to take tuition fees at least during this period.

Advocate said that the court had reserved the verdict after completing the hearing on July 9 by a single bench of Justice P. Sam Koshy. While giving the verdict on Monday, the bench quashed the state government’s order not to take the fees and allowed the schools to charge only tuition fees. Srivastava said that the court has directed private school operators to pay parental fees. If they are not able, they will be able to apply to the school with the appropriate documents, on which the school management will take a sympathetic consideration and decide to waive the fee.