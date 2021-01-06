High Drama and Demonstrations Expected as Congress Meets for Election Certification

The nation is bracing at this time for a rumble in Congress and political theater within the streets of Washington, D.C. as the Home and Senate maintain a joint session at this time to certify the electoral faculty vote within the 2020 Presidential race.

A sometimes ceremonial session of counting the electoral votes submitted by every state has became excessive drama as quite a few Republican members have considered to contest the legitimacy of electoral votes in key battleground states.

The trouble has been spearheaded by rising stars on the far proper together with Josh Hawley, who was elected to the Senate from Missouri in 2018, and Jim Jordan, who has represented the Columbus, Ohio space within the Home since 2007. President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that the Nov. 3 presidential election was thrown to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden by widespread voter fraud, regardless of the dearth of proof and rejection of these claims by judges in a number of states.

As soon as the joint session of Congress begins at 1 p.m. ET, the focus will squarely on Vice President Mike Pence. Trump has publicly pressured Pence to take a step to impede the certification of the votes in his effort to bolster his declare that the election was “stolen” from him. Hours earlier than at this time’s session, Trump sought to persuade Pence to hold out his directions.

“States need to appropriate their votes, which they now know had been based mostly on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt course of by no means acquired legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is ship them again to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this can be a time for excessive braveness!” Trump wrote by way of Twitter at 8:17 a.m. ET. Trump’s claims prompted Twitter to flag the tweet with the warning: “This declare about election fraud is disputed.”

In the meantime, hundreds of Trump supporters have gathered in Washington, D.C. this week to participate in what has been billed as the Save America Rally held on the Nationwide Mall. Washington, D.C.-area legislation enforcement had been on excessive alert for the specter of violence amid the bitter partisan tensions mirrored by the turmoil in Congress. There have been stories of minor clashes between demonstrated and D.C. police on Tuesday night time. Demonstrations by Trump supporters are anticipated in different cities as nicely.

The exercise in Washington, D.C. will command wall-to-wall protection at this time throughout all main TV information retailers. ABC, CBS and NBC plan to interrupt into common daytime programming to cowl the vote in Congress.

By 10 a.m. ET, pro-Trump and pro-Biden demonstrators had been additionally gathering within the plaza outdoors the the Capitol constructing. MSNBC reported that D.C. police have requested that the Nationwide Guard been on alert to help within the occasion of widespread unrest.

