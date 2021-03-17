‘High Gear’ Presenter and Racing Driver Sabine Schmitz Dead at 51

“High Gear” presenter and famed racing driver Sabine Schmitz has died following a battle with most cancers. She was 51.

Schmitz is finest recognized for successful Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife, one of many hardest racing circuits on this planet, in 1996 and 1997, the one lady to take action. She is named the “Queen of the Nurburgring.”

Schmitz appeared on BBC’s “High Gear” in 2004, the place she drove across the observe in a van. In 2016, she turned a presenter on the present with Chris Evans.

“The Nurburgring has misplaced its most well-known feminine racing driver,” the observe mentioned in a press release. “Sabine Schmitz handed away far too early after a protracted sickness. We are going to miss her and her cheerful nature. Relaxation in peace Sabine.”

Former “High Gear” presenter Jeremy Clarkson tweeted: “Horrible information about Sabine Schmitz. Such a sunny individual and so stuffed with beans.”

“She gave me tips on methods to drive a Ferrari very quick and hunted me down in a banger race. Brilliantly bonkers and a tremendous human being! RIP the nice Sabine Schmitz,” tweeted present “High Gear” presenter Paddy McGuinness.

The upcoming episode of “High Gear” on Sunday might be devoted to Schmitz. Clare Pizey, the present’s govt producer, mentioned: “Sabine was a beloved member of the ‘High Gear’ household and presenting workforce since 2016, having first appeared on the present in 2004, and everybody who had the pleasure of working together with her on the workforce is in shock at this information.

“Sabine radiated positivity, all the time wore her cheeky smile irrespective of how exhausting issues acquired — and was a power of nature for girls drivers within the motoring world,” continued Pizey.

“Like everybody else who knew her, we are going to really miss her — Sabine actually was one in all a sort. Our ideas are together with her companion Klaus, who was all the time by her aspect and who we welcomed to Dunsfold many occasions, and her household in Germany.”