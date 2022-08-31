High on Life Approaches Release: “Why Don’t We Have More Comedy Video Games?”

The study Squanch Games has begun to reveal the specific details of High on Lifethe video game from the creator of the animated series Rick & Morty . With a total duration of eight hoursthe developers stated that those who venture to discover explore all corners of the game, they will be able to discover almost 20 hours of additional content.

In addition to using the bizarre humor that characterizes the animated series, the story of High on Life follows the life of a protagonist who does not know what to do after finishing high school and who suddenly meets an alien mafia who wants to use humanity to manufacture illegal drugs. After meeting his team of talking weapons, the protagonist will find himself battling with those creatures that want to invade the earth, with the mission of becoming a famous intergalactic bounty hunter.

“We think that the genre of comedy games can expand… why don’t we have more comedies? I think it’s because it’s so hard to do because… what is humor all about? of repetition. And what is the most expensive thing in video game development? The repetition. So we’ve been working hard on that.” Matty Studivanthe executive producer of High on Life.

The producer also announced that in addition to the updates that are responsible for patching errors, the Squanch Game team plans to add a lot of content post-launch . However, he warns that these extras will be based on adding more script to the narrative and additional material that was not included in the release date, but he did not clarify if these expansions will be paid DLCs or additional free additions.

High on Life It will be available on December 13 for PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

