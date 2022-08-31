High On Life, from the creators of Rick and Morty, reveals its approximate duration on PC and Xbox

The title developed by Squanch Games delayed its launch until December 13 of this year.

High On Life is one of the titles that will arrive this year on PC and Xbox consoles, but if there is one thing that has caught our attention since its announcement, it is that it is being developed by Squanch Gameswhich features work by Justin Rolland, co-creator of Rick y Mortysomething that is quite clear when we take a look at the humor that the game has in its gameplays.

Although we have already seen a good part of his casual proposal, in The Gamer they have been able to interview the executive producer Matty Studivan and they have asked him about the approximate duration of High On Lifewhich could be extended with extra content that would be released after the publication of the game.

The adventure will go to twenty hour with all the extrasStudivan states that completing the main story would take “between eight and twelve hours depending on the type of player we are”, although if we take care of all the extras and collect the different types of collectibles available in the game the figure increases considerably going to about 20 or 25 hours.

The executive producer wanted to make it clear that with the extra content does not refer to typical side quests, but to additions similar to that of Trover, the previous title of Squanch. “Some of the bonus content we have is based on just finding additional jokes and more lines of dialogue from the characters,” he explains.

After delaying its release date for just a couple of months, everything indicates that High On Life will finally be released on December 13, 2022coming to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, in addition to being available from day one on Game Pass for subscribers of the Microsoft service.

More on: High on Life, Squanch Games, Rick and Morty and Duration.