High on Life, the game from the creator of Rick and Morty with elements generated by Artificial Intelligence

Artistic production tools in the hands of Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs have been the subject of much discussion since their release to the public. The ArtStation controversythe famous web portfolio of video game artists, was one of the largest samples of creative opinion on both the abuse of AI.

In the midst of all the problems, a video game studio timidly declared that its latest release effectively used these types of tools and I didn’t see anything wrong with him: High on Lifethe bizarre shooter from Justin Roiland (creator of Rick and Morty).

Although his acid humor and jokes towards video game critics have left an impact on many specialists, the controversy surrounding his use of AI-generated assets is the one that was most difficult to process. In his defense, Roiland said that his developer Squanch Games he only used this “ultra modern type of technology” when his artistic team had made creations within the environment of the scenarios.

Among the programs used is the popular Midjorney, a semi-public test AI that is famous for its oil-style landscapes and its ability to build any bizarre idea thrown at it. “It makes this world look more like some weird alternate version of ours.”, justified the creator.

The type of assets in which Artificial Intelligence tools were used in High on Life

For Roiland, the type of images that were achieved through the use of these tools helped the idea of ​​an alien world and that it reconstructs a satire of reality. including many of the voices of the characters were also prototyped with this type of tools, although only one made it to the gold phase of the game. I don’t know what the future holds, but AI will be a tool that will make content creation incredibly accessible. I do not know how many years we will be, but it only takes someone with great ideas, ”he declared in the Sky News medium.

For now, artists and voice actors who had already rejected the use of these procedural techniques, they refuse the entry of material generated through databases and machine learning. Although Squanch Games has not faced any particular retaliation for its creator’s statements, it did postulate as one of the fears of art creators: entrepreneurs thinking of AI as a replacement for their business.

