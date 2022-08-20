High On Life, the game from the creators of Rick and Morty, delays its release date by just a few months

The title will come later because its developers consider that “crushing some bugs never hurts”.

Certainly one of the games highlights that Xbox had for this year it was High On Life, and in principle we were going to enjoy it soon. It was thought that the title would be launched in October of this year, but it’s not going to be like thatas reported the official Squanch Games Twitter account.

High On Life is out on December 13, 2022Turns out High On Life delay its release date until the end of the year, specifically to December 13 of 2022. It is a delay of just 2 months that will serve to improve the gaming experience whose main reason is because “squashing some bugs never hurts“, it is also read in the official Twitter account of the game. They have also confirmed that it will land at launch on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming on launch day.

This was announced by the creators on their Twitter account: “As we work to polish the best possible gaming experience for High On Life, the release date of the game will be moved to December 13 2022. The team at Squanch Games is thrilled to have you playing and we thank you for your continued patience and support.”

What is certain is that High On Life will be out later this year for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, and that it will make an appearance at the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022 along with multiple other games that Geoff Keighley It has been confirmed these days.