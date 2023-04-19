High On The Hog Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An American documentary series called High on the Hog: When African American Cousins Got American takes you through the evolution of American cuisine. Migration to the USA of America has occurred from all over the globe.

As a result, the current US culture is a fusion of many civilizations that have immigrated to the country. Black Africans now make up a significant portion of the US population.

They had arrived in America centuries before. The cuisine and culture they brought with them have since become American.

Based on Jessica B. Harris’s book “High across the Hog: How African American Cousins Turned American,” the documentary High on the Hog will be published in 2021.

In order to learn more about the origins of well-known African American meals that are now American cuisines, the presenters of the programme visited to several locations in the USA and Africa.

Americans who love eating a lot adored the programme. High across the Hog season 2 was likewise inspired by the program’s enormous popularity.

Currently, there are several rumours about season 2, its storyline, and its release. Everything you need to know regarding High on the Hog season 2 is provided here.

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Changed America is a Netflix docuseries. On May 26, 2021, a television series based on a book by Jessica B. Harris, a cuisine historian, began.

The show is directed by Karis Jagger, Fabienne Toback, and Roger Ross Williams, whom also acts as executive producer. In August 2021, a second episode of the programme was requested.

The highly praised series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Changed America,” which honours the bravery, creativity, and ingenuity of African Americans who helped shape the American kitchen, has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

The foundational book by culinary historian Jessica B. Harris with the same title served as the inspiration for the TV show.

The first season of the four-part series, which is now available on Netflix, takes place in Benin, West Africa, as well as locations around the United States, including South Carolina, Texas, Philadelphia, among New York.

By doing this, the programme exposes the histories behind the cuisine served at African American tables and how it relates to Black history. Host Stephen Satterfield is a sommelier.

High On The Hog Season 2 Release Date

Netflix delayed the launch of Season 1 to May 2021 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The epidemic is now under control, and limitations have been relaxed, so the new season may begin sooner than expected.

Second season of High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Changed The end of 2023 is when the American launch is expected. Much more information about this is yet to come.

High On The Hog Season 2 Cast

A multicast documentary programme is called High on the Hog. There are 4 episodes. You may witness several culinary experts discussing the development of African cuisine and the relationship between African and American cuisine in each of the four episodes.

Stephen Satterfield, Jessica B. Harris, Gabrielle E.W. Carter, Romuald Hazoume, Michel Twittey, Adrian Miller, and other prominent performers may be seen in season 1. The majority of the show’s cast and crew were African Americans.

In regards to The High on the Hog season 2, Stephen Satterfield had previously shared a photo on Instagram, and the book’s author is Jessica B. Harris. The cast of season 2 that is most anticipated includes these two.

In addition to these two, the cast may include other culinary specialists from around America, particularly black Americans. There hasn’t been a formal announcement about the cast or season 2, however.

High On The Hog Season 2 Plot

The first season of High on the Hog had four episodes that covered the first half of Jessica B. Harris’s novel.

The second half of identical book is the most eagerly awaited season 2 narrative. However, neither the manufacturers nor the authors have provided any evidence of this.

The hosts visited certain parts of West Africa, their regional marketplaces, and associated locales during season 1.

The hosts visited Texas, South Carolina, and tour Northeastern Trailriders when they were in the United States.

The presenters explained the background of African slavery, the American Civil War, the abolition of slavery, and other similar events in each of these locations.

Consequently, it is a history presentation as well as a travel and cuisine show. The focus of attention has, however, always been on African cuisine and how it has been incorporated into American cuisine.

Notably, it was historical circumstances that prompted Africans to immigrate to America and contributed to the adoption of American cuisine and culture.

As the second part of Harris’ novel deals with the exodus of black people to the west during their uprising for civil rights, Season 2 may go further into the inclusion of food.

Based upon the identical-named book by cookbook author turned culinary historian Jessica B. Harris, the television show High on the Hog was created.

Its roots may be seen in the evolution of American cookery as well as in the tradition of African culinary arts in the nation.

With an all-Black creative team, the programme examines how subjects like slavery, the Civil War, Juneteenth, and many more have impacted culinary history.

Since “High on the Hog” is a travel and food programme, it features both food and locations. since we anticipate Season 2, we are left wondering not just more the cuisine we’ll learn about, but also the locations and the history, since it is also a history programme.

The first season began on the harbour where slaves were transported to America in Benin, Africa. The last episode depicts a Juneteenth celebration in Texas, which commemorates the day from 1865 when slaves in Galveston discovered they were free.

From there, where does “High on the Hog” go? According to the New York Times, the first portion of the novel with the same moniker that served as the programme’s inspiration, “High on the Hog,” corresponds to Season 1 of the show.

According to Executive Producer Fabienne Toback, Season 2 will most likely be based on Dr. Jessica Harris’ 2011 book’s second half.

The Great Migration across the West, black businesses, and the civil rights struggle are included in subsequent chapters of the book edition of “High on the Hog,” according to an extract from Apple Books.

Season 2 of “High on the Hog” may cover any or all of these subjects. The second season could take a look at how COVID-19 affects racial issues and the food business, according to The New York Times.