High performance mode in Windows 10 and 11: how it is activated and what will change on your PC

Whether to play games or to get a better experience in advanced programs, you are always looking for the best possible performance. In these situations, you have to know that both Windows 10 and 11 have a hidden mode called Maximum performancewhich promises better squeeze all the internal hardware in computers desktop or laptop.





Normally the power plans are designed to be able to save on the electricity consumption of computers. This is achieved limiting internal processesbut now they are going to try to achieve the opposite, so you should not mind that the bill may be a little higher.

What is the maximum performance mode based on

This mode can be found in Windows 10 and 11 control panel which promises to eliminate energy savings in favor of consuming more electricity. But without an economic mode, the components will have free rein to consume all the energy they require to get the most out of it. Specifically, in order to achieve this, what is going to happen is the following:

Hard drives will never go to sleep.

The Javascript timer frequency is trimmed for maximum performance.

The power saving mode of the WLAN adapter set to high performance .

Hibernation is disabled.

CPU power management is set to 100 percent.

The screen will turn off after 15 minutes of inactivity.





How active

Once this information is clear, it is important to go on to activate the this power mode which is hidden by default. To do this, you will have to first execute a command and then this new mode will be displayed in the control panel to activate it and start testing it. Specifically, the steps to follow are as follows:

Open the Run dialog box by pressing the Windows + R keys.

Write cmd and press Enter.

Type the following command and press Enter in the console: powercfg -duplicatescheme e9a42b02-d5df-448d-aa00-03f14749eb61

Open the control panel.

scroll to Security system and then in Energy options .

Activate the mode Maximum performance.





What improvement in performance can be noticed?

This is one of the big questions that you are going to be able to ask yourself before activating it. It is important to note that, as specified in its description, It will be noticeable especially in those high-end devices that have a high-performance CPU and GPU that may have a bottleneck.



Benchmark with a standard savings plan.

In my case, when carrying out the different benchmarks, an improvement in the performance of the different sections of the hardware has been seen, but not too significant. Specifically, it is noted a 5% improvement at these values, which is not important in my case with average hardware without being a true top of the range. That is why if you have entry-level hardware, don’t expect a big change that will allow you to play what was not possible before.