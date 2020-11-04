High profile thieves – high profile theft, BJP MP’s wife’s bag opened if you know this secret, know

The GRP and RPF have arrested such thieves, who will also be surprised to know the technique and how to steal. Yes .. These high profile thieves used to come from the plane to steal in trains like Shatabdi and Rajdhani and then flew from the plane after committing the theft. The GRP and RPF have arrested these two high profile thieves. Also Read – Bihar elections: PM Modi tightened from the stage, said – ‘Rangbaji-Rangdari’ double Crown Prince will not walk here

These two thieves used to travel in Shatabdi Rajdhani to steal and used to take a flight from Delhi to Lucknow. Three consecutive burglaries took place but the police came into action when a bag full of Rs 3 lakh from the wife of a BJP MP from Muzaffarpur crossed the capital. When all the incidents were matched, a suspect was identified. When his mobile number was put on surveillance, it got caught.

The BJP MP's wife had a bag full of money

Let me tell you that Ajay Nishad, MP from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, along with his wife Rama, rode for Delhi in the AC coach of AC I of Patna Rajdhani on October 27 and when Rama went to the toilet at night and returned, she saw her purse disappeared. Was It had three lakh rupees.

The MP had filed a theft case at Delhi station and complained to all the railway high officials. After this, GRP and RPF started investigation. Investigation revealed that everything was fine till Kanpur Central. The theft occurred after leaving the train from here. SP Railway Manoj Jha and Senior Divisional Safety Commissioner RPF Manoj Kumar Singh jointly initiated the investigation. Investigation revealed that the same train was stolen in the first class coach on October 18-19 between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

Police was also surprised by such an incident of theft

The bag of MP wife was also stolen at this time. The manner and timing of these two events were similar. When the police searched the CCTV footage of the Central Railway Station, a suspicious person was seen boarding the train on both days. It was boarded in AC Three coach of Rajdhani. Mobile numbers of passengers traveling in the train’s AC coupe were removed. Then it was seen that how many passengers have traveled to Delhi during this period.

The mobile number showed that a passenger is traveling on the train for three days and an incident of theft is taking place. Then the reservation detail was taken out from the Railway Commercial Department. After this number was taken on surveillance. The police was tracing the location of the number.

It was learned that the location of a passenger is being found in Delhi in the morning and in Lucknow in the afternoon. Its location was similar for two days. It was under investigation that the same train was stolen again on 1 and 2 November. The location of the suspicious mobile number was checked, then Delhi and then the airport directly showed up. The police immediately activated. The guard at Amausi Airport was tightened.

Used to steal from flight

On November 2, the passenger stole the capital and returned to Amausi by flight. As soon as he left the airport, the police caught him in the parking lot. The arrested accused described his name as Puneet Kumar, resident Purana Jehanabad Pilibhit. Based on the interrogation of Puneet, the police nabbed Pradeep Yadav, a resident of Ramghar Malai of Deoria. GRP Inspector Rammohan Roy, RPF in-charge PK Ojha said that there are many cases against Puneet at Charbagh station Lucknow.

The high profile robber Punit, who was arrested by RPF and GRP, had stolen three times within 15 days in Patna Rajdhani Express. Three times from Kanpur, the train used to make a reservation in an AC three coupe and after committing the incident on the way, descended at Delhi station. Then after stopping for an hour or two, he used to reach Delhi Airport by auto or taxi and return to Amausi by flight.