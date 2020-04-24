High-Rated Prince Tribute Special Earns an Instant Saturday Rerun – Variety

Typically it snows greater than as soon as in April. “Let’s Go Loopy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” did nicely sufficient within the rankings for CBS Tuesday evening that the community has scheduled the particular for an on the spot rerun, to air Saturday, April 25 at eight p.m. ET/PT.

The 2-hour tribute, nicely acquired by informal followers in addition to the Prince trustworthy, was the top-rated present on tv Tuesday evening, scoring 1.Zero within the 18-49 demographic (besting the 0.eight for the sequence finale of “Empire”). In whole general viewers, it introduced in an spectacular 6.49 million, barely behind the 7.7 million of its community lead-in, “NCIS.”

The primary airing Tuesday arrived on the fourth anniversary of Prince’s dying — however as timing goes, an much more necessary issue might have been how prepared viewers had been to see some full produced reside music after a month’s price of largely seeing stars delivering acoustic performances from their residing rooms. The present was filmed on the L.A. Conference Middle in late January simply after the Grammy Awards, with Ken Ehrlich as the chief producer of each exhibits.

Hosted by Maya Rudolph, the particular included performances by such back-in-the-day Prince cohorts as Sheila E. (the present’s co-musical director), Morris Day and the Time, the Revolution, Mavis Staples and Susanna Hoffs, together with the Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Miguel, St. Vincent, John Legend, Juanes, Earth Wind and Fireplace and ballet star Misty Copeland.

