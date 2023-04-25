High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix Originals selected the first season of the anime show High Rise Invasion, that featured Yuri Honjo, as a present for anime enthusiasts.

On February 28, 2021, the first episode of the 12-episode Netflix season starring Haruka Shiraishi as Yuri Honjo debuted.

Viewers were made to feel paranoid about a number of things while watching the programme, like waking onto top of an skyscraper and avoiding snipers, assassinating chefs, and murderous maids.

Additionally, it gave viewers a bad impression of those who wear masks.

There is no question that fans have been curious about the possibility of a second season ever since the first one finished a few months ago.

Let’s find out whether when you may look forward to the second season of this anime.

Japanese manga series High-Rise Invasion Season 2 currently available.

Takahiro Oba and Tsuina Miura each contributed an illustration to the series.

From December 2013 until April 2019, the series was serialised online in DeNA’s Manga Box app, with Kodansha compiling it into twenty-one tankbon volumes.

Seven Seas Entertainment has given their approval for the manga in North America.

From July 2019 until April 2021, a manga sequel named High-Rise Invasion Arrive being serialised on the Magazine Pocket website and mobile app by Kodansha.

There were seven tank-bon volumes in it. In February 2021, Zero-G released an adaptation of an unique net animation (ONA) series called anime that was aired globally on Netflix.

On February 25, 2021, the first season began to broadcast. The second season of High-Rise Invasion has fans very thrilled, and they are eager to learn more about it.

We appreciate your enthusiasm, so we’ve provided all the information about High-Rise Invasion’s second season.

High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Release Date

High-Rise Invasion’s first season was previewed before to its February 25, 2021, debut.

There were twelve episodes in all. The more seasons will be made available in the next years.

The question of whether High-Rise Invasion is getting a second season is regrettably still open. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing.

However, the show’s producers have already hinted at possible plotlines for a second season have showed interest in it.

High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Cast

Who will be in the second season’s cast of this show? Yuchior Umehara of Sniper Mask, Haruka Shiraishi of Yuri Honjo, Akira Sekine of Lyon Shinzaki, Junya Enoki of Rika Honjo, and Shiki Aoki of Mayuko Nise will all be in attendance.

The writer or creator might potentially decide to create more characters, depending upon what the original content calls for.

In the meanwhile, let’s see what the show’s creators are going to store for us.

High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Plot

As the first season drew to an end, Yuri and the Allies prevailed without Mamoru Aikawa’s protection.

When Yuri breaks the swimmer’s mask, Mamoru discovers that Rika that Yuri are siblings.

Mamoru ultimately approaches Yuri and gets a response. Yuri swears to find her brother and halt this awful age in her closing statement.

The study with Rika should continue in the second season. We may also assume that Yuri will learn new abilities and recognise the professionals and directors when they ultimately come into view.

From a 2013 manga, the 2021 horror anime High-Rise Invasion was created.

It relates the story of Yuri, a girl who unexpectedly travels to the High-Rise world, a place full of tall buildings.

Bloodthirsty killers are trying to locate her in this reality, so she must figure out a means to live.

Her brother, who is imprisoned somewhere in the realm, must also be located.

Rika is now in danger, as we are all aware. After escaping the Aikawa jail, Yuri and Rika will need to do a lot of work before they can rejoin their family.

Whether positive or negative, we may assume something about Sniper Mask and Kuon’s love connection.

No, when Aikawa is defeated in some portion of the subsequent season, we may anticipate seeing more formidable opponents confront the heroes.

Another crucial piece of information is that the first season has previously covered a significant portion of the manga series that will finish with the last 100 or so.

Rika’s studies will continue in season two. When the specialists disclose themselves, Yuri will also come across fresh talents and learn who their directors are.

A schoolgirl called Yuri Honjo is stuck in a world of skyscrapers linked by bridges and occupied by masked individuals who mercilessly murder any who are perplexed by their way of life in the novel High Rise Invasion.

Will jessica be able to flee from a world so terrible? You’ll have to research this on your own since the series itself has the solution.