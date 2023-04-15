High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese manga series High-Rise Invasion Season 2 now available. Takahiro Oba and Tsuina Miura each contributed an illustration to the series.

From December 2013 until April 2019, the series is serialised online in DeNA’s Manga Box app, with Kodansha compiling it into twenty-one tank-bon volumes.

Seven Seas Entertainment has given their approval for the manga in North America. From July 2019 until April 2021, a manga sequel named High-Rise Invasion Arrive is serialised on the Magazine Pocket website and mobile app by Kodansha.

There were seven tank-bon volumes in it. In February 2021, Zero-G released an adaptation of an original network animation (ONA) series called anime for Netflix to broadcast globally.

On February 25, 2021, the first season began to broadcast. The second season of High-Rise Invasion has fans very thrilled, and they are eager to learn more about it.

We appreciate your enthusiasm, so we’ve provided all the information about High-Rise Invasion’s second season.

Let’s discuss anything related to the High Rise Invasion Season 2 release date. First off, the Netflix original net animation (ONA) for a death-game called High-Rise Invasion is based upon a Japanese manga series created by Tsuina Miura and drawn by Takahiro Oba.

An “abnormal space” which resembles a sizable city and is linked by suspension bridges is where the narrative is set.

A little girl called Yuri Honj, the protagonist, finds himself in this strange world one day and learns that in order to live, she must either flee or kill a number of hostile masked people. Here is all you need to understand about the conclusion of “High-Rise Invasion.”

Since its premiere, the series has gotten positive reviews, with reviewers praising it for its crisp animation and surprising narrative. There are currently several rumblings about a potential second season.

High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Release Date

High-Rise Invasion’s first season was previewed before to its February 25, 2021, debut. There were twelve episodes in all. The more seasons will be made available in the next years.

The question of whether High-Rise Invaders will have a second season is regrettably still open. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s producers have already hinted at possible plotlines for a moment season and showed interest in it.

Depending on if as well as when the season is announced, the earliest we may see a possible third series of High-Rise Invaders is late 2023, with 2024 possibly being a possibility.

High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Cast

Yuri Honj, voiced by Haruka Shiraishi, Mayuko Nise, portrayed by Shiki Aoki, Kuon Shinzaki, dubbed by Akira Sekine, Rika Honj, voiced by Junya Enoki, and Sniper Mask will all appear in High-Rise Invasion Season 2 if it is renewed. Presented by Yichir Umehara

High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Trailer

High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Plot

Rika is now in danger, as we are all aware. After escaping the Aikawa jail, Yuri and Rika will need to do a lot of work before they can rejoin their family.

Whether positive or negative, we may assume something about Sniper Mask and Kuon’s love connection.

No, when Aikawa is defeated in some portion of another season, we may anticipate seeing more formidable opponents confront the heroes.

Another crucial piece of information is that the first season has previously covered a significant portion of the manga’s entire run and will finish with the last 100 or so.

The show was not picked up by Netflix for an additional season. Since there aren’t many data known about High-Rise Invasion’s second season, we can only infer some things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it stopped off in the season before in the following season.

A schoolgirl called Yuri Honjo is stranded in a universe of skyscrapers linked by bridges, where masked individuals violently murder those who are perplexed by their surroundings. This is the plot of the novel High Rise Invasion.

Will she have the courage to flee from a world so terrible? Because the solution is included inside the series itself, you must determine it on your own.

Because we don’t yet know the number of volumes of the manga that the subsequent season on High-Rise Invasion would adapt, we are unsure of where it might go.

In particular, we have no idea whatsoever how long the second season may go when it debuts owing to an overall absence of knowledge.

The first season’s last episodes are summarised here so you can see what may be modified for a hypothetical second season and where the initial run left off.

When Kusakabe learns that Rika personally knows Sniper Mask, she tries to transform him into an angel but is wounded. Before passing out, he claims that Sniper Mask has the ability of knocking Aikawa out.

The moment the hibernation procedure is abruptly launched, Sniper Mask with Kuon are talking about Rik at the same time.

Then he begs Kuon to come to his aid when the time comes. Aikawa is attempting to kill the other contenders, Aohara says Yuri.

Then, Kuon informs Yuri and Mayuko regarding Sniper Mask’s condition and requests that Yuri speak with him. He asks about Rika after hearing about her from Yuri.

Rika’s location are reported to Yoshida by his angel, and he is instructed to meet Yuri. Sniper Mask enters slumber after speaking with Yuri.