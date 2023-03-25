High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know Far

Tim Federle made the American mockumentary musical drama TV show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Disney+. It was based on the High School Musical movie series. Chorus Boy and Salty Pictures work with Disney Channel to make the show, and Oliver Goldstick is the showrunner for the first four episodes.

Also, the first episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Show aired on Disney Channel, ABC, and Freeform on November 8, 2019, as a preview. On November 12, 2019, the show started on Disney+, just a few days after it first aired.

Will there be a fourth season of HSMTMTS?

The Disney show was already going to have a fourth season months before season 3 came out. On May 21, 2022, the official Instagram account for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series posted a video about the news with the caption, “Season 4 is confirmed for #DisneyPlus!” Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite theatre kids dance and sing again.

In a statement at the time, showrunner and creator Tim Federle said, “This series has been an epic adventure from the start, and I’m beyond thankful that we get to keep on making music, telling these stories, and showcasing these amazing stars.”

Will season 4 of HSMTMTS be the last season of the show?

Disney+ hasn’t said whether or not season 4 will be the last one. Federle has hinted that he already has a plan for how the show will end. Federle told PEOPLE, “I think I’ve jokingly said in the past that we’ll have seven seasons, and I’d still love that, but I think other than Cobra Kai, we’re just about the longest-running reboot there is right now, which is something we’re all very, very grateful for and proud of.” “I know where I want all of the characters to end up, no matter how long the show lasts. I think that Disney and I are going to decide that together.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4: Cast

As of now, Olivia Rodrigo, who played the lead in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has become less important in the show. Also, Olivia’s character in the show went from being a regular to a recurring one. Here’s more about the possible cast of HSMTMTS, though.

Joshua Bassett as Ricky

Sofia Wylie as Gina

Julia Lester as Ashlyn

Dara Renée as Kourtney

Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos

Larry Saperstein as Big Red

Joe Serafini as Seb

Mark St Cyr. as Mr. Benjamin Mazzara

Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn

Adrian Lyles as Jet

Saylor Bell as Maddox

Meg Donnelly as Val

Jason Earles as Dewey Wood

Corbin Bleu as himself

We still don’t know if Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens will be in the next season. But we will let you know as soon as we find out more.

Will any of the original High School Musical stars be in season 4 of HSMTMTS?

Since the next season will be about the fake filming of High School Musical 4, many fans want to know if any of the original Wildcats will be on the show. Some of the original HSM stars, like Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh, and Corbin Bleu, have already made cameos on the show. Federle told PEOPLE that all of the original HSM stars have been invited to make cameos in season 4.

In a recent press release, Disney+ said that Bleu, Stroh, Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Bart Johnson, and Alyson Reed from High School Musical will be in the new season.

What will HSMTMTS Season 4 be about?

At D23, the cast of HSMTMTS talked about the plot of the fourth season in great detail. So far, the main characters of the show have put on a musical in each season. In season 1, it was High School Musical: The Musical, in season 2, it was Beauty and the Beast, and in season 3, it was Frozen. Next, East High’s seniors-to-be will put on their own version of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, the last movie in the series. We thought so, anyway.

At D23, the cast revealed that when the seniors go back to school in the fall, they’ll find out that East High is being used as a film set again, this time for High School Musical 4: The Reunion, which means they’ll all get to be extras in the movie. This is the most mind-bending meta-plot twist ever. Disney+ has confirmed that season 4 will have both songs from the first High School Musical series and new music.

What songs are on the season 4 soundtrack for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

The actors who play Seb and Carlos on the show, Joe Serafini and Frankie Rodriguez, went to the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, from January 13-15, 2023. Fans were surprised when they did a duet of “Over Again,” a brand-new song from season 4 of HSM:TM:TS. Joe said that the song was written by Matte Martinez and Jaheem Toombs and that Seb and Carlos will sing it in the next season.

Songs from High School Musical, Camp Rock, Beauty, and the Beast, and Frozen have been played in the past. Dara Reneé, Olivia Rodrigo, and Joshua Bassett are among the cast members who have written songs for the show, such as “All I Want,” “The Rose Song,” and more. Even though High School Musical 3 was officially confirmed as the next play for the drama club, we still don’t know which songs will be in season 4.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4: Release Date

At the moment, Disney+ hasn’t said anything about when season 4 of the show will start. But since season 3 of HSMTMTS starts in July 2023, we think it’s safe to say that season 4 won’t come out until 2024. Based on when previous seasons came out, we think season 4 will come out around the summer of 2024.

Where can I watch Season 4 of HSMTMTS?

All of the previous seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, including season 4, will be available to stream on Disney+.

When does HSMTMTS season 4 start filming?

Sofia Wylie told PEOPLE before that they plan to start filming season 4 in September in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also said that she and the rest of the cast have already begun talking about what they want to see happen to their characters in the upcoming season.

She said, “[Tim] is so open-minded and wants me and the rest of the actors to have a say in what we want to see in the next season.” “He’s such a great partner, and I’m very fortunate to have him.” On September 23, Disney+ announced that season 4 is now being made.

Is there a trailer for Season 4 of HSMTMTS?

There is currently no trailer for season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.