High Security Number Plate: Even if there is no high security number plate, you can avoid such invoices, know what is the way…

High Security registration Plate: Vehicles that do not have high security number plates (HSRP) and color coded stickers are being invoiced up to Rs 5500. So far, about 1000 people have been challaned in Delhi. However, more than challaning, the Delhi government is encouraging people to install high security number plates. The Transport Department said in this subject, ‘658 centers have been set up in Delhi to install High Security Number Plate. Also Read – Color Coded Fuel Stickers and High Security Registration Plate: Immediately change your car-bike number plate or else be ready to pay 10,000 fine

Apart from this, the facility of installing high security number plates is also available in 517 colonies of Delhi. Home delivery can be applied on its website. In home delivery, you will have to pay 250 rupees for car and 125 rupees for two wheeler. You will not be invoiced even if only the booking receipt is shown. Also Read – Online booking of high security number plates starts on vehicles in Delhi, target of 3000 till Diwali

At present, very few invoices are being made for the new number plate in Delhi. Even on this, only challans of four-wheelers have been cut. According to the transport department of the Delhi government, drivers can book high security number plates online, by going to any dealer or sitting at home. No action or challan will be made against the drivers after obtaining the booking slip.

The Delhi government has resumed online booking for high-security registration plates and color-coded stickers from 1 November. For this, any vehicle dealer authorized by the state government can also be contacted. The HSRP charges for the car are Rs 600-1100. There is a fee of Rs 300-400 for two-wheelers. At the same time, a fee of Rs 100 has been imposed for the color sticker.

On this subject, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot has held a high-level meeting with all stakeholders to address public grievances. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of Department of Transport, National Informatics Center (NIC) along with other stakeholders such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) manufacturers.

During the meeting, the Transport Minister discussed the problems faced by the vehicle owners regarding fitting of High Security Number Plate (SSRP) on their vehicle. He instructed the OEM manufacturers to create a system for resolving the complaints of vehicle manufacturers.

(Input: IANS)