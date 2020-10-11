High speed car fell into canal, 3 people including Tehsildar of Roorkee died, bodies sent for postmortem

Bijnor: The car of the Tehsildar of Roorkee in Uttarakhand fell into the Eastern Ganga Canal in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, killing the Tehsildar, his orderly and the car driver. The bodies of the three were taken out this morning. Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said on Sunday that Tehsildar Sunayana Rana (35) of Roorkee was going from Nainital to Roorkee in a vehicle with his orderly Ompal when his vehicle broke into the canal by breaking the railing of the Ganga canal bridge. Also Read – Hathras Case Updates: CBI takes over investigation of Hathras incident, investigation started by registering cases in several sections

He informed that the police started rescue operations as soon as the information was received. Singh said that this morning the bodies of the three were removed and sent for postmortem and the car was taken out of the crane. District Magistrate Ramakant Pandey told that the Tehsildar had gone to Nainital for departmental training.

He told that there was more water in the canal and the flow was faster. The officials of Uttarakhand have been informed about the incident. Tehsildar Ashish Kumar and Tehsildar-in-charge Kumbh Manjit Singh present on the spot told that all were returning from Nainital after training on Saturday night. Rana's car was behind.

He told that about 10 o’clock last night Rana’s location stopped and his mobile also stopped. Officials said that after this the search for Rana was started and the district administration was informed about it. Police of many police stations of Bijnor started looking for his car. Later, after the railing of the canal bridge was broken, the water barge was diverted from the barrage and the bodies were removed.