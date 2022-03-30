High Video greenlights its first James Bond undertaking: a 007 agent pageant

Amazon has greenlit its first James Bond TV display for High Video, recently known as 007’s Highway to a Millionun fact display competitivo “Bond-style in a race all over the world“.

Consistent with Selection, the eight-part collection shall be produced via MGM Tv, The Upward thrust of the Murdoch Dynasty’s 72 Movies, and Bond manufacturers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Resources have published that the undertaking has been within the making for High Video for roughly 4 years, which might be lengthy sooner than Amazon’s $8.45 billion deal to shop for MGM used to be introduced. Talking of which, Amazon formally closed the deal to procure MGM on March 17, 2022, after a regulatory lawsuit cut-off date expired.

Manufacturing on 007’s Highway to a Million will start later this 12 months and in it contestants will compete in a world journey to win £1m prize cash (1.2 million euros). The contest will happen inmost of the ancient places featured within the main Bond movies” and the “movie structure“It’s going to be a check of intelligence and staying power.

Along with the bodily demanding situations, groups of 2 they are going to have to respond to questions from far and wide the sector to transport directly to the following segment of the journey. If that feels like a complicated trip to you, 72 Movies is inviting the sector to put up programs for a possibility to look at the display and win without equal Bond award.

“The primary time I had this concept used to be greater than 3 years in the pastmentioned David Glover, CEO of 72 Movies.Dan Grabiner and the workforce at UK Originals took it to some other degree. Operating with Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and the Bond franchise is a privilege and a dream come true.“

This 007 Highway to a Million information comes because the James Bond franchise enters a brand new generation with out Daniel Craig following his remaining efficiency in No Time to Die. Broccoli has showed that the seek for a brand new Bond would start this 12 months. Broccoli and Wilson have additionally in the past mentioned that enthusiasts mustn’t be expecting a James Bond TV collection on Amazon. So whilst we will not be getting a conventional Bond collection anytime quickly, the sector of fact TV will quickly be having a look blended, no longer churned up.