Highest earning tennis players of all time

Tennis players on the elite stage earn thousands and thousands of kilos competing on the ATP and WTA circuits every year.

And with prize cash a scorching matter in tennis, it’s no marvel the very best players take dwelling fortunes after they win main occasions.

Serial Grand Slam champions similar to Martina Navratilova, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf earned massive whereas taking part in within the 1980s and 1990s — but they don’t make the all-time prize cash record right here!

That’s as a result of match prize cash has inflated a lot over the previous twenty years that now most of the players within the Prime 10 record are nonetheless taking part in, or have lately retired.

So who do you suppose has earned probably the most prize cash in tennis historical past? Try the highest 10 right here.

10. Caroline Wozniacki – £26.6m

Denmark’s golden woman Wozniacki earned a World No 1 rating on the age of simply 20 again in 2010. But criticism adopted her profession till she lastly received a Grand Slam on the 2018 Australian Open.

Wozniacki claimed 30 profession titles earlier than retiring in 2020 and it’s these WTA Tour victories which have plumped up her profession earnings. What’s extra, her WTA Tour Finals victory in 2017 earned the Dane a cool £1.5m.

9. Simona Halep – £27.8m

Halep boasts two Grand Slam singles victories so far (2018 French Open, 2019 Wimbledon) and started her skilled profession as a young person. The Romanian has loved the crown of World No 1 and reached the WTA Tour Finals remaining in 2014.

The majority of Halep’s prize cash has not come from Grand Slams – she has progressed previous the quarter-finals phases on simply eight events as of February 2020. However she is a serial WTA Premier title winner, having clinched her first Premier crown again in 2014. Halep’s capacity to excel on onerous, grass and clay surfaces means she usually goes deep in tournaments all yr spherical.

8. Maria Sharapova – £30.4m

Russian Sharapova earned her first massive payday when she received the 2004 Wimbledon singles crown aged simply 17. She picked up a £560,500 winners’ cheque and would go on to signal a number of sponsorship offers.

Sharapova’s internet price is considered simply shy of £150m. Solely a fifth of that earnings was earned via prize cash, which highlights simply how marketable the Russia stays to this present day.

Sharapova received 5 Grand Slam titles in her profession and would arguably have received extra, had been it not for Serena Williams. She retired in February 2020 after crashing out of the Australian Open first spherical.

7. Venus Williams – £31m

The elder of the 2 Williams sisters and the primary to make it on the Grand Slam scene, Venus was the dominant power in ladies’s tennis till Serena took over the mantle. On the age of 40, Venus continues to be taking part in skilled tennis, having started her profession as a young person.

Venus’ first massive payday was when she reached the US Open remaining in her first yr on the WTA Tour in 1997. She misplaced the match in two units to Martina Hingis — however by the top of 2001 she was a four-time Grand Slam champion.

Williams received the Wimbledon singles title on 5 events and misplaced three additional finals — all to Serena. Her final Grand Slam triumph at SW19 in 2008 earned the American £750,000.

6. Pete Sampras – £32.7m

The one participant on this record to earn the bulk of his prize cash within the 1990s, Sampras retired in 2002 after profitable the US Open for a fifth time. He was a Wimbledon sensation, profitable each males’s singles title bar one between 1993 and 2000.

The prize cash at Wimbledon throughout that interval ballooned from £305,000 for the champion in ’93 to £477,500 by the top of the last decade. Again then, ladies had been nonetheless not permitted pay parity with the boys, regardless of taking part in in the identical match.

Sampras’ final pay day was that 2002 US Open remaining the place he beat Andre Agassi in 4 units to say the £300,000 pay cheque and give up tennis on the last word excessive.

5. Andy Murray – £46.4m

Murray received three Grand Slams through the peak of his profession but truly earned extra money from the eight shedding remaining appearances he made between 2008 and 2016.

The Brit infamously reached a file 5 Australian Open finals with out profitable a single one, however crucially broke his majors curse at Wimbledon in 2013 by beating Novak Djokovic in three units.

Murray earned £2m when going unbeaten to clinch the 2016 ATP World Tour Finals and completed the season as World No 1 that yr. He has received 46 profession titles so far and isn’t fairly able to give up the game simply but, regardless of enduring hip accidents into his early 30s.

4. Serena Williams – £70m

Few athletes within the historical past of sport have proved as profitable as Serena at grinding out outcomes. The American shot to superstardom in 1999 when profitable the US Open remaining towards match favorite Martina Hingis.

Serena has since gone on to win 22 extra Grand Slam titles and is eyeing Margaret Courtroom’s file of 24. What’s extra, she boasts an additional 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, two Grand Slam blended doubles crowns and 4 Olympic gold medals.

Williams, like Sharapova, has a internet price considered round £150m. Her profession earnings make up round half of that and she or he doesn’t look able to retire simply but.

3. Rafael Nadal – £92m

Nadal has earned an estimated 20 per cent of his total profession prize cash on the French Open. The King of Clay has received the Roland Garros crown a file 12 instances so far and doesn’t look like slowing down.

He has scooped up round £16.8m from profitable the French Open and boasts seven additional majors in his trophy cupboard.

Nadal earned his first mega payday when profitable the Roland Garros title in 2005. He had did not get previous the third spherical of a Slam till that match. Nadal has additionally received two ATP World Tour Finals and two Olympic gold medals.

2. Roger Federer – £98m

Many could also be shocked to see Federer sitting second on the all-time prime earning tennis players record. That’s as a result of his rival, Novak Djokovic, has earned a larger share of his prize cash within the 2010s.

Federer was on tour for 4 years earlier than lastly profitable his first Grand Slam – at Wimbledon – in 2003. That title earned him a £575,000 money injection and triggered a run of 5 straight Wimbledon triumphs.

Federer boasts 20 Grand Slam singles titles so far, six ATP World Tour Finals triumphs and an Olympic gold medal within the doubles. He’s considered price round £340m, of which over 1 / 4 of his earnings have come on the tennis courtroom.

1. Novak Djokovic – £108m

Serbia’s Djokovic has benefitted greater than some other participant from the big will increase in prize cash paid to opponents at Grand Slam occasions over the previous few years. The prize cash inflation has not solely helped those that crash out within the early rounds but in addition the eventual champions.

Djokovic boasts 17 Grand Slam singles titles, along with his first coming on the Australian Open again in 2008. He has made Melbourne his religious dwelling with eight titles received over 12 years.

Since Wimbledon 2018 Djokovic has received 5 of the seven out there Grand Slam titles — every boasting a boosted prize cash from earlier years. He’s additionally closing in on 80 profession singles titles, with 34 at the moment coming at ATP Masters 1000 occasions, which offer the best prize pots outdoors of Grand Slams.

