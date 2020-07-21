Highlander: 5 Things The Reboot Can Learn From Past Adaptations

If the Reboot is Going to Pull From Something, Pull From the TV Sequence

Highlander II: The Quickening is, no exaggeration, one of many worst films ever made. And the subsequent three sequels had been solely barely higher. However Highlander: The Sequence was truly actually superior. In it, there’s a brand new member from the Clan MacLeod in Duncan, performed by Adrian Paul. The present expanded upon the world, including a secret group known as The Watchers who’re mortals who hold monitor of Immortals, in addition to The Sanctuary, which is definitely form of just like the Continental Lodge in John Wick in that Immortals can get out of The Sport (which is just about the battle between different Immortals) in the event that they not need to take part. Or, it may be a jail for Immortals. As a result of yeah, Highlander is somewhat free on its mythology. And whereas sure, lots of the weather from the TV present made it into the eventual films, they’re defined a lot better within the TV Sequence and play a a lot larger position.