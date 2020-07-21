Highlander: 5 Things The Reboot Can Learn From Past Adaptations

Go away a Remark
The tagline for the primary Highlander film was “There Can Solely Be One.” However sadly, which may as nicely be a declaration for the whole sequence, since apparently, “there can solely be one” good Highlander film, and that’s the primary one. Whereas there was a reasonably badass TV present that ran for six seasons, in relation to Highlander films, they’re simply the pits. Highlander followers will get this reference, however there isn’t a prize. Not until you imply a sur-prise that the sequence remains to be round after 4 objectively horrible films, with three of them being straight up field workplace bombs, and certainly one of them going straight to the Sci-Fi channel.
However there’s hope! John Wick director, Chad Stahelski, is ready to direct a reboot. And whereas there hasn’t been a lot discuss of latest developments (as a result of, , Coronavirus), the reboot, which has been handed round from hand handy for years now, truly appears to presently be in succesful fingers. However as a longtime fan, I nonetheless have some doable ideas. I imply, no matter I’ve to say can’t be worse than Highlander II: The Quickening, can it?
Have a Sturdy Mentor Kind to Clarify the Guidelines of the World.
Rumors have been swirling FOR YEARS that Tom Cruise would possibly tackle a job as a mentor within the movie like Sean Connery did within the authentic film. However I’m unsure if a Tom Cruise-type would actually work. Since you see, Highlander is a very foolish sequence. I imply, it’s cool and all, and I adore it. However all this speak about “The Prize” and “The Immortals” and “The Quickening” are simply actually, actually foolish.
The director has gone on document saying that he desires this reboot to be like John Wick with swords, which sounds actually superior on the motion facet of issues. However story-wise, should you’re going to stay with the general mythology and lore of the unique Highlander film, which once more, is de facto foolish, then attempt to get someone with gravitas and poise who can ship strains like, “You’ve got energy past creativeness. Use it nicely my pal. Don’t lose your head,” with a straight face. In different phrases, Tom Cruise appears extra like a Connor MacLeod-type. Not a Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez-type. As a result of whereas I do know there can solely be one Sean Connery, there ought to nonetheless be someone with model and sagacity to elucidate this universe. Forest Whitacker, maybe? Simply sayin’.
Don’t Use ANYTHING From Highlander 2-5
Thank God the director has mentioned that he doesn’t need to make the Immortals aliens or something silly like they had been within the abysmal Highlander II: The Quickening. However I believe he must go one step additional than that. As a result of there is likely to be the attract to tug from a few of the sequels as fan service, however no. Please don’t do this. There’s a motive why no person (in addition to me) talks about Highlander: Endgame, or Highlander: The Supply. And it’s as a result of they suck and add nothing worthwhile to the general lore.
An excellent instance of what to do is what the 2018 Halloween did, which was ignore every thing after the unique. I do know it is a reboot and so it won’t even have any connection to the Clan MacLeod. But when it does, and a few of the identical characters like Connor MacLeod and the Kurgan are there, then simply persist with these characters and tales. That mentioned…
If the Reboot is Going to Pull From Something, Pull From the TV Sequence
Highlander II: The Quickening is, no exaggeration, one of many worst films ever made. And the subsequent three sequels had been solely barely higher. However Highlander: The Sequence was truly actually superior. In it, there’s a brand new member from the Clan MacLeod in Duncan, performed by Adrian Paul. The present expanded upon the world, including a secret group known as The Watchers who’re mortals who hold monitor of Immortals, in addition to The Sanctuary, which is definitely form of just like the Continental Lodge in John Wick in that Immortals can get out of The Sport (which is just about the battle between different Immortals) in the event that they not need to take part. Or, it may be a jail for Immortals. As a result of yeah, Highlander is somewhat free on its mythology. And whereas sure, lots of the weather from the TV present made it into the eventual films, they’re defined a lot better within the TV Sequence and play a a lot larger position.
What I’m attempting to say is that this: if something from the Highlander sequence goes to be pulled from, then pull it from the TV present. The sequence had lots of nice ideas, and it humanized the Immortals lots higher than the flicks (Moreover the primary one) ever did.
Don’t Simply Copy the First Movie Like Highlander III Did
After the shame that was Highlander II: The Quickening, Highlander III: The Sorcerer principally performed it protected and repeated the occasions within the first Highlander with some particulars modified right here and there. And all I’ve to say is don’t do this. If doable, don’t make this reboot like the primary Highlander in any respect. There have been tales floating round that Dave Bautista was being eyed to play the Kurgan, however why even embody that character?
In truth, it might most likely be finest if nothing from the primary film was recycled. The mythos may be the identical, however we don’t want Connor MacLeod happening the identical journey that he did earlier than however with completely different motion sequences. Actually begin contemporary. Highlander is a sequence that wants a tough reset. Not a gentle one, however a tough one.
Concentrate on the Past, However Not the Future
The director has mentioned he desires to deal with the world of the Immortals, and that’s high-quality. John Wick is cool since you see a world of assassins that everyone else in that universe appears to be oblivious to. However one caveat for Highlander is to remain in current day and prior to now, however don’t go sooner or later like in Highlander II: The Quickening or Highlander: The Animated Sequence.
I’ve all the time discovered Highlander to be attention-grabbing in the way in which that the previous can inform the current. However whenever you begin going into the longer term, then the entire story begins to get muddied. So solely deal with the previous and the current, since that’s when the sequence is often at its strongest.
And people are simply 5 guidelines I believe this reboot ought to comply with. However what do you assume fellow, Highlander followers? Hold forth within the feedback.
