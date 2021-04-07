Highlight Confirms Plans For First Comeback In Over 2 Years

Highlight is gearing up for his or her long-awaited return!

On April 7, Xportsnews reported that the group is making a comeback in early Could.

In response to the report, Highlight’s company Round US Leisure commented, “Highlight is making ready a brand new album aimed for a Could launch.”

Forward of their comeback, Highlight may even star in a brand new internet actuality present that can premiere on April 16.

Because the members had been serving within the navy till final 12 months, Highlight’s upcoming comeback shall be their first album in two years and 6 months for the reason that launch of the particular album “OUTRO” in November 2018.

Keep tuned for comeback teasers!

