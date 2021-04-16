General News

Highlight Reveals Comeback Date & Schedule For Long-Awaited Return

April 16, 2021
Mark your calendars: Highlight is lastly coming again!

On April 16 at midnight KST, Highlight formally introduced their plans for his or her first comeback in over two years. After efficiently finishing their navy service, the group might be returning with their third mini album “The Blowing” on Might 3 at 6 p.m. KST.

Highlight additionally unveiled an in depth “schedule plan” for his or her upcoming comeback, which outlines the assorted teasers that followers can look ahead to within the weeks main as much as their return.

Are you excited for Highlight’s long-awaited comeback? What sort of music would you prefer to see from the group? Share your ideas under, and keep tuned for updates!

