Highlight’s Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Comments And Rumors

On July 1, Round Us Leisure issued an official assertion about their ongoing authorized motion in opposition to malicious feedback and rumors.

Howdy, that is Round Us Ent.

We’re writing to tell you concerning the standing of our authorized motion on behalf of the group Spotlight and the members of Spotlight.

Just lately, with the assistance of proof that we collected via monitoring in addition to info despatched in by followers, we filed complaints with the investigative authorities via our authorized representatives.

Our main goal are feedback about Spotlight and Spotlight members that embrace defamations of character, insults, sexual harassment, unfold of false info, and malicious slander. This contains posts in on-line communities, blogs, social media posts, and feedback on portal web site information articles.

In future, the company will take authorized motion with out warning in opposition to those that tarnish our artists’ characters and hurt them via malicious feedback, posts, and spreading false rumors.

Moreover, the criticism we filed concerning the false rumor that Lee Gikwang engaged in chart manipulation is at the moment underneath investigation. A typical case will take appreciable time earlier than it’s resolved, however we’re agency in our intent to guard our artist’s credibility, so we ask that you simply wait patiently for the outcomes.

We’re at all times deeply grateful for the nice and cozy affection and curiosity of followers. We are going to do our greatest as an company to guard our artists. Thanks.