Highlight’s Lee Gikwang Discharged From Military

Highlight’s Lee Gikwang has been formally discharged from the navy!

On November 18, his company Round US Leisure acknowledged, “Lee Gikwang, who enlisted in April of final 12 months, was discharged after finishing his service as a conscripted policeman right this moment.”

In response to COVID-19 protocol, Lee Gikwang was in a position to take his closing go away and be discharged from residence with out returning to the military base.

Lee Gikwang commented, “I’m pleased to have safely completed my obligatory navy service as of November 17, 2020. To be trustworthy, the day of my navy discharge had felt so distant to me, and it’s stunning and superb that the day has come already.”

He continued, “Above all, the truth that I’m capable of proudly current myself in entrance of my followers and spend the remainder of our time collectively is what makes me probably the most excited and happy.”

Lee Gikwang thanked his fellow troopers and leaders in addition to his followers who waited for his return. “I’m additionally sincerely grateful for my members who’re at all times with me,” he added. “I’ll work tougher in order that I can greet followers with the most effective model of myself sooner or later.”

Lee Gikwang is the third member from Spotlight to be discharged from the navy. Yoon Doojoon was launched earlier this 12 months in April, and Yang Yoseob returned in August from his obligatory service as effectively.

Lee Gikwang shall be holding a V LIVE broadcast on November 19 at 8 p.m. KST to speak about his upcoming plans.

Welcome again, Lee Gikwang!

