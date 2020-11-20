Highlight’s Lee Gikwang Shares How He’s Changed During Military Service

On November 19, Highlight’s Lee Gikwang held a V Reside broadcast to speak about his followers after his official discharge from obligatory navy service.

Lee Gikwang enlisted again in April 2019 as a conscripted policeman. Within the dwell broadcast, he mentioned, “I’ll work laborious as a public determine and as Highlight’s Gikwang. I’m going to consider what to do subsequent, work laborious at exercising, and return with a brand new and cooler picture, so please wait patiently for me.”

He continued, “Loads has occurred, however I pray that solely good issues shall be in our future. I wish to age gracefully with everybody whereas working laborious and having fun with life.”

Lee Gikwang shared some tales from his service. He mentioned, “As a conscripted policeman, when there have been demonstrations, we needed to go to Seoul to assist the police. By coincidence, I used to be despatched to the identical space as [Son] Dongwoon. I wasn’t in a position to meet him instantly, however we noticed one another’s buses go by.”

He added, “After I felt drained and exhausted, I might get letters from followers and really feel comforted. My coronary heart grew heat and I needed to see you all as quickly as doable. I hope COVID-19 will finish quickly and I’ll have the ability to greet you and listen to your cheers and laughter in particular person. The letters have been a huge supply of energy for me. Thanks once more.”

Nonetheless, he emphasised the significance of staying wholesome. “Well being is a very powerful factor,” he mentioned. “So long as you’re wholesome, you may take pleasure in no matter you wish to do. I pray that each one of you’ll be wholesome sufficient to realize no matter you wish to do.”

He continued, “I’m additionally exercising quite a bit. I do reasonable cardio train, reasonable muscle train, a reasonable quantity of soccer, a reasonable quantity of mountaineering. I’m additionally taking care with my meals. I believe that my jaw and nostril have gotten sharper. It appears like I’m returning to my former look.”

He quipped, “You don’t have any concept how a lot I’ve labored out. I wish to present you, however… During our time as BEAST, they referred to as me ‘fisherman Gikwang,’ however [my body] is in even higher form since then.”

He added, “I obtained a full well being examination within the navy and I surpassed 172 cm [about 5 feet, 7.72 inches]. I wish to inform Naver about this. Proper now my profile [on Naver] says I’m 170.8 cm, and it makes me look petty, so I wish to change it. I believe I grew taller as a result of I ate effectively and lived a daily life within the navy. I want I’d grown a bit of taller. If I’d gone earlier, possibly I may’ve grown to 178 cm [5 feet 10 inches].”

Lee Gikwang talked about Highlight’s Son Dongwoon once more, saying, “Dongwoon has about 20 days left. How pleased should he be? I’ve been in that place. It feels each thrilling, but in addition a bit of unhappy. It’s nearly time for him to wrap up his navy life, however he’s such child and somebody who does effectively wherever he’s, so I’m certain he did effectively within the navy too. I think about him that he handled his superiors and juniors effectively. I would like him to return again quickly so we are able to have enjoyable collectively once more.”

