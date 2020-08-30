Highlight’s Yang Yoseob Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Discharged From Military

Highlight’s Yang Yoseob has formally returned from the navy!

On August 30, Yang Yoseob took to Instagram to announce that he had been discharged from the navy after finishing his service.

Along with sharing a photograph of himself waving goodbye to the Seoul Gangdong Police Station, the place he served as a conscripted police officer, the idol posted an emotional message wanting again on the day of his enlistment and his time in service.

Yang Yoseob’s full publish is as follows:

January 24, 2019. It was a day when there have been many individuals who went by means of a tough time emotionally like I did… in that enormous gymnasium on the Nonsan Coaching Middle, I keep in mind my dad and mom wiping away their tears as they waved at me from far-off, and I also can nonetheless clearly recall the sound of my many followers’ cheers and my feelings that had been barely heightened from being in an unfamiliar setting. Over the course of 1 yr, seven months, and 7 days, there have been many tough moments, and there have been additionally many completely happy moments. I cried, and I laughed; I felt depressed at occasions, and I additionally felt completely happy at others; I miss [the army], however I additionally really feel relieved… it was a protracted expertise that felt like a cool film. The many individuals who belong within the credit of this cool film had been such nice folks to me. Thanks to the many individuals who helped me endure throughout this time, together with my followers, who waited along with me for 20 full moons. I’ll repay you with nice music and a barely improved model of myself. I used to be formally discharged from the navy on August 30, 2020. Salute.

Welcome again, Yang Yoseob!