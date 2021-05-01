Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon Confirmed To Star In New Drama

It’s official: Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon is making his long-awaited return to the small screen!

On May 1, Highlight’s agency Around Us Entertainment announced, “Yoon Doojoon has been confirmed to appear in the drama ‘There is No Goo Pil Soo’ [literal translation], which will begin filming in July.”

“There is No Goo Pil Soo” is a relatable comedy drama about the bromance between Goo Pil Soo, a breadwinner in his forties who dreams of embarking on a brand-new chapter of his life, and Jung Seok, a genius in his twenties who has his heart set on launching his own start-up company.

Notably, “There is No Goo Pil Soo” will mark Yoon Doojoon’s first drama in three years: the idol-turned-actor’s last role was in “Let’s Eat 3” in 2018, before his military enlistment.

Yoon Doojoon will be starring in the upcoming drama as Jung Seok, a genius who was admitted to one of Seoul’s most prestigious universities at the top of his class—all without the help of any private tutoring or special support from his less-than-privileged family. Believing that start-ups are the only way for someone without connections or money to succeed in today’s society, Jung Seok dreams of becoming the Mark Zuckerberg of Korea.

Meanwhile, Kwak Do Won will be starring alongside Yoon Doojoon in the titular role of Goo Pil Soo.

Ahead of his new drama, Yoon Doojoon is currently preparing for Highlight’s comeback with “The Blowing” on May 3. Check out their latest teasers here!

While you wait for his new drama, watch Yoon Doojoon in “Let’s Eat 3” with subtitles below:

