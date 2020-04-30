Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon Dishes On His Military Life, Objectives, And More

Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon curled up at residence for a photograph shoot with W Korea!

Within the interview, he dove into element about his life within the army, in addition to his targets and ideas after being discharged.

Yoon Doojoon was formally discharged in April. Because of the army’s COVID-19 protocol, he was in a position to be discharged throughout his final trip with out returning to the bottom. He commented on how he felt after returning to the conventional lifetime of a civilian, saying, “It nonetheless feels actually awkward. I did a V Reside yesterday, and right this moment I’m doing a photograph shoot.”

He revealed some particulars about his army service, explaining that he served within the 12th Infantry Division as a army policeman. Explaining extra in regards to the uniforms, he stated, “Once we get assigned to exit into the general public typically, we put on civilian garments and develop out our hair.”

Yoon Doojoon additionally went into element about one of many meals he was served within the army, consisting of bread, a meat patty, a salad, and strawberry jam. “At first, I put it collectively and ate it like a hamburger. However finally, I developed my very own type. Each time we’re served a meal with bread, there’s normally cereal with it as effectively. I’d tear a few of the bread and put it into the milk and cereal, then put some strawberry jam on some bread and dip it into the milk and eat it.”

Yoon Doojoon’s enlistment in August 2018 got here as a shock to each him and the followers. He acquired the discover three days earlier than he was required to enlist, and was in the midst of filming the drama “Let’s Eat 3” on the time. He stated that as a consequence of his enlistment, the drama got here to an early finish. “I labored actually laborious to movie for these three days,” he recalled. “On the day I needed to enlist, I filmed till daybreak and went straight to the hair salon to get my head shaved. I enlisted instantly afterward.”

When requested if he had any targets whereas within the army, he responded, “Nothing specifically. After all at first, like most different individuals, I had this grand concept that I’d use my free time to check and expertise lots of issues. It was sort of troublesome to only let time go by so there was a time after I tried to do various things, however finally I simply went again to the best way I used to be residing earlier than. Nevertheless, if there’s one thing that’s modified, it’s that I learn books. Nowadays, individuals within the army use the expression ‘soften.’ I ‘melted’ lots of time studying books.”

Going into extra element in regards to the books he learn, Yoon Doojoon continued, “I checked out lots of journey books, and tried to learn a number of novels however they weren’t actually my type so I learn lots of essays. There’s lots of books for us to learn within the army. To get a trip, there have been self-improvement books that we might learn, however I discovered it laborious to learn various.”

He touched on an attention-grabbing tidbit of army life, explaining that if he learn books on the required studying listing and wrote ebook studies on them, he might gather mileage that might be used in direction of a trip. “After all, it trusted the type of the commanding officer or the battalion commander,” he added. “I wrote a number of ebook studies.”

The interviewer then requested Yoon Doojoon if he acquired any consideration for being a celeb. “On the coaching middle, I bought a bit little bit of consideration once we all showered collectively,” he recalled with amusing. “However after that it bought higher so I went about my duties with out hesitation. Initially I used to be sort of reserved, however after enlisting within the army that facet of me modified. Among the many troopers there’s a particular place referred to as the “peer counselor.” Often the older ones get assigned to this place, so I took on the position and was in a position to make dialog with lots of different individuals.”

Yoon Doojoon spoke in depth about his position as a counselor, explaining that since he wasn’t professionally skilled there was a restrict to what he might do. He commented, “Each time there have been buddies who needed counseling, I’d work laborious to assist them. To enhance, I learn books about psychology.”

Returning to how he spent his free time, Yoon Doojoon reminisced on enjoying pc video games together with his fellow troopers. “Since everybody performed video games, we’d all go to a PC room to play collectively. We had been all such completely different individuals and there was an age hole between me and the others, so I questioned if I’d be capable to slot in with them if it weren’t for video games. I’m actually grateful that they considered me because the brother subsequent door. They’d all neglect about my age till immediately remembering, ‘Oh proper, this man is 32 years outdated [by Korean reckoning].’”

Turning the dialog to his profession after the army, Yoon Doojoon spoke about how his intentions have modified. “If my intentions had been initially to have a ‘lengthy and impactful’ profession, I’d say my intention now’s that I wish to final for a very long time. Slightly than ‘a very long time,’ a greater phrase would in all probability be ‘so that everybody who likes me might be happy.’ Really, it feels sort of meaningless to resolve one thing like this, because it’s the sort of world the place so many issues and reactions occur in a fraction of a second.”

Yoon Doojoon additionally spoke in regards to the instances when he feels completely happy in his each day life. “Simply issues like foolish jokes, soccer, and touring,” he commented. “Happiness comes and goes within the second, it isn’t one thing which you could keep. So, these moments must be frequent so that you can really feel happiness. I actually wish to go on a visit. Although I went abroad typically for work, I’ve by no means taken an abroad journey with my household. I made plans from the second I enlisted. I even set the dates.”

After mentioning his household, Yoon Doojoon added that he referred to as his mom each day when he was within the army. “I needed to name her each day at 6 p.m. so we might each really feel relieved,” he reminisced. “Nevertheless, after being discharged, there’s been instances the place I’ve forgotten,” he commented with amusing.

Yoon Doojoon concluded the interview by sending a particular message to the opposite Spotlight members who’re nonetheless finishing their army service. “They’ll in all probability get jealous seeing me doing photograph shoots, interviews, and showing on broadcasts,” he confessed. “I bought discharged first as a result of I enlisted first, so I do know that sort of feeling. The one factor I can say is ‘Hold in there.’ The members are my closest buddies within the leisure trade. We’re so shut that my buddies even turned buddies with their buddies. Seeing these sorts of connections occur is wonderful and makes me really feel proud. I actually suppose there’s such a factor as destiny.”

