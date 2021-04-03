Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon In Talks To Star In New Drama

Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon could also be returning to the small display screen!

On April 2, business representatives reported that Yoon Doojoon has been confirmed to look in a brand new drama titled “There’s No Goo Pil Soo” (literal title). In response to the information, his company Round US Leisure shared, “Yoon Doojoon has been supplied to star in ‘There’s No Goo Pil Soo’ and is positively reviewing it.”

“There’s No Goo Pil Soo” depicts the bromance of Goo Pil Soo, a breadwinner in his 40s who desires for his second heyday, and Jung Seok, a genius in his 20s who desires of his personal start-up firm. The drama will realistically painting relatable tales, together with the current social and schooling issues and the employment and start-up wars. On the identical time, it’ll draw a concord between totally different generations and create a heat comedy drama that everybody can sympathize with and watch comfortably.

The drama can be penned by Son Geun Joo and Lee Hye Ri who wrote “Backstreet Rookie,” and Cabin74 can be answerable for productions. Filming is ready to begin in July of this yr, however the broadcast date continues to be up within the air.

Yoon Doojoon was supplied the position of Jung Seok, a typical genius who was raised within the countryside with none non-public schooling and entered the highest college in Seoul. Jung Seok thinks finding out is the simplest factor on the planet, and he believes that the one approach he can succeed is by beginning his personal enterprise. For the happiness of his mom and the girl he loves, he desires of turning into Korea’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Yoon Doojoon has appeared in varied dramas, together with tvN’s “Let’s Eat” sequence, MBC’s “Splash Splash Love,” and KBS’s “Radio Romance.”

Watch “Radio Romance” under:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)