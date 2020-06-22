Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon Reveals Unexpected Reason He Disappointed Fellow Soldiers During Military Service

Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon shared an amusing story about his time within the army!

Whereas filming the upcoming June 22 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Downside Baby within the Home,” Yoon Doojoon spoke about his expertise serving within the army, which got here to an finish this spring. When requested to call what had made him happiest after his return in April, he unhesitatingly replied, “Meals.”

Nonetheless, Yoon Doojoon revealed that meals had additionally often been an sudden supply of stress for him throughout his army service. When requested when he had felt probably the most pressured by his picture as a celeb throughout his service, the idol-turned-actor replied, “Mealtime.”

He went on to elucidate that as a result of he had developed a picture of being a voracious eater by his well-liked “Let’s Eat” drama sequence, his fellow troopers had been wanting ahead to seeing him eat in actual life—and their expectations could have been a bit too excessive.

Yoon Doojoon recalled, “After receiving our preliminary assignments, I used to be consuming [in the mess hall], and everybody stored watching me. I wasn’t that hungry then, so I used to be choosing at my meals, and I heard later that everybody had been dissatisfied.”

To listen to extra about Yoon Doojoon’s army service, catch the following episode of “Downside Baby within the Home” on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

Watch Yoon Doojoon in the latest season of “Let’s Eat” with English subtitles beneath:

