Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon Shares His Gratitude And Honest Thoughts About Life As Celebrity In Instagram Post While A Bit Drunk

Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon shared his trustworthy ideas on Instagram about his life and job after a couple of drinks.

On July 27, Yoon Doojoon launched his first solo mini album “Dawn,” that includes the title monitor “Lonely Night time.” He later expressed his honest gratitude and extra to followers within the following letter:

Hm… I’m penning this in order that I don’t neglect this second.

I’m a bit drunk after having 4 beers, so now I’m all of a sudden penning this.. Hm.. I believe I’m grateful for the whole lot…

I’m… simply me… however there it looks like there are such a lot of individuals who assist me, assist me, and inform me good issues…

I’ve by no means been useful to these folks… They sincerely assist me, assist me, and sacrifice for me, and I’m so sorry about that… All I’m is… only one particular person… and so I actually marvel if it’s okay for me to be handled so effectively….

Thanks… the whole lot… dwelling.. If I’m actually trustworthy, life… wasn’t pleasing.. I felt like though I used to be alive, I wasn’t dwelling… the character of my job is that.. I’m simply evaluated.. like I’m a product and never an individual.. and I all the time felt like an object relatively than an individual.. If I lose my worth.. then the individuals who assist me.. and the individuals who assist me endure… and I’ve been so sorry about that..

However you all acknowledged the songs that I sang with sincerity.. and I’ve been so grateful for that.. I’m not good at expressing how I really feel however.. that’s such an honor and I’m so grateful for it.. Thanks. Thanks… for serving to me maintain going.. The truth that you assist me.. is really such an honor that I’m unsure how you can specific it.. Once I get up tomorrow.. I’m going to be kicking my blankets and suppose I used to be loopy to do that.. nonetheless… I’m not going to remorse it.. These are 100 % my true emotions.. Thanks. Thanks a lot… I exist because of all of you.. So I’m going to work exhausting.. You must work exhausting too.. Immediately I really feel that I’ve worth simply by present. Thanks. Have a great night time.