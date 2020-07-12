Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon Talks About Being Peer Counselor In The Military + Cracks Up “The Supervisor” MCs With His Advice

On the newest episode of “The Supervisor,” Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon mentioned his expertise as a peer counselor within the navy!

Throughout the July 11 broadcast of the MBC selection present, Yoon Doojoon appeared as a visitor for the second week, becoming a member of the MCs and panelists within the studio as they watched footage of his day by day life along with his supervisor.

At one level within the episode, host Jun Hyun Moo identified that the Spotlight member had taken on a counseling function throughout his current navy service.

“I used to be a peer counselor,” defined Yoon Doojoon. “I listened to different troopers discuss in regards to the sort of grievances they couldn’t share with superior officers.”

When requested what sorts of considerations the opposite troopers had shared, he recalled, “There was a brand new recruit who was actually trying ahead to his upcoming break, as a result of it was his and his girlfriend’s anniversary. He had been ready for it so desperately, however then, the day earlier than, all of the troops’ breaks had been cancelled as a result of coronavirus.”

The panelists then eagerly requested Yoon Doojoon what sort of recommendation he had given the sad soldier, and he replied merely, “There was nothing to be executed, so I advised him to only settle for it.”

Because the panelists appeared a bit disillusioned at his generic recommendation, Lee Younger Ja identified with amusing, “Anybody might have provided that recommendation, although.” Nevertheless, Yang Se Hyung countered, “However the factor about counseling is that typically it simply helps to have somebody take heed to your issues.”

Yoon Doojoon agreed, including, “So I advised him, ‘The restrictions shall be lifted quickly. Simply wait it out.’”

After studying that Yoon Doojoon had been a counselor throughout his navy service, the opposite celebrities started turning to him for steering about their very own issues—and repeatedly burst out laughing as he unfailingly responded with related cookie-cutter recommendation.

Hong Hyun Hee playfully advised the idol, “Sometimes, I really feel like [fellow cast member] Yoo Byung Jae subtly asserts his territorial declare over [‘The Manager’].” Jun Hyun Moo interjected, “You’re the one who does that far more usually,” and each Yoo Byung Jae and Hong Hyun Hee jokingly exchanged glares as they requested what to do in such a scenario.

Yoon Doojoon replied, “That is really a standard drawback within the navy,” earlier than making everybody crack up by telling the 2 comedians, “Get used to it.”

Lee Younger Ja then shared, “I really feel burdened by my extreme sense of accountability. What ought to I do?” True to kind, Yoon Doojoon replied merely, “You’ll should bear it.”

As Hong Hyun Hee protested, “How is that this counseling?”, fellow visitor Kim Shin Younger went on to disclose her personal concern. “Nowadays, I’ve been worrying over whether or not I ought to lead the sort of life that I actually like,” she mentioned, “or the sort of life that may make different folks actually like me. I’ve been debating between these two issues.”

Yoon Doojoon commented, “It is a drawback that every one celebrities face, earlier than unhelpfully including with a cheeky smile, “I hope you’ll discover a good stability between the 2.” As the whole studio erupted in laughter, Jun Hyun Moo wryly remarked, “He’s principally [King] Solomon.”

Watch the complete episode of “The Supervisor” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)