‘Hightown’ Creator Rebecca Cutter Inks Overall Deal With Lionsgate TV

Rebecca Cutter is deepening her ties with Lionsgate.

Having created drama “Hightown” for the corporate’s Starz community, Cutter has now signed an general cope with Lionsgate Tv.

As a part of the brand new multi-year deal, Cutter will proceed to develop and produced scripted content material throughout broadcast, cable and streaming for Lionsgate TV’s slate.

“I’m thrilled to increase my partnership with the Lionsgate household, which actually encourages collaboration and allows storytellers to push the envelope by means of their content material unapologetically,” mentioned Cutter. “Collectively, we’ll proceed to convey dynamic tales and multidimensional characters that problem and excite tv audiences.”

Information of the deal comes round three months after “Hightown” was picked up for a second season by Starz. Per the community, the Jerry Bruckheimer TV-produced present set viewership data throughout its OTT platforms.

“Rebecca has a robust artistic voice and distinctive imaginative and prescient that embraces daring, provocative and thrilling tales which might be additionally empowering,” mentioned Lionsgate EVP of tv and head of improvement Scott Herbst. “We’re humbled that she’s chosen us as her artistic residence and look ahead to working collectively on creating extra premium content material that resonates with tv viewers in all places.”

Set in Cape Cod, “Hightown” follows Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a hard-partying Nationwide Marine Fisheries Service agent, who has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a physique on the seaside – one other casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. It additionally stars James Badge Dal.

Apart from “Hightown,” Cutter’s different credit embrace the Fox collection “Gotham,” and CBS drama “The Mentalist.” She is represented by each Rain Administration Group (RMG) and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.