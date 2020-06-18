“Highway To Kingdom” Groups Pick Their Most Memorable Performances And Share Thoughts Ahead Of Finale

Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom” is gearing up for its finale!

Earlier than the present’s reside finale, ONF, PENTAGON, The Boyz, VERIVERY, and ONEUS shared their ideas on the present.

ONF shared, “Though it’s true that the burden is proportional to how a lot our rating has risen, we gained’t let go of the thrilling rigidity till the tip as we put together for the competitors.” ONF members additionally revealed that they gained a variety of confidence after many individuals expressed their curiosity in ONF’s cowl of SHINee‘s “All people.” On their last reside efficiency, they shared, “It holds the hopeful message that with somebody particular, we will escape the darkish and tough actuality and enter the brand new world we dreamed of. Please anticipate and watch the composition and dance efficiency of the stage that incorporates ONF’s distinctive story.”

PENTAGON selected their efficiency of “Shine” and “Spring Snow” as their most particular efficiency. They commented, “Because it was the final stage earlier than Jinho enlisted, we practiced the shock stage secretly to be able to not get caught by Jinho. I feel it’ll stay in my reminiscence without end.” PENTAGON additionally revealed that they had been now near ONF like brothers, explaining that they constructed many sturdy friendships by means of “Highway to Kingdom.” For the finale, they shared, “We’re making ready a efficiency with stunning stage compositions along with PENTAGON’s singing, dancing, and performing.”

The Boyz shared, “We felt very nervous and pressured from the start because it was our first competitors program, however we had been additionally excited by the considered introducing ourselves to new individuals who hadn’t recognized The Boyz earlier than.” The group selected their cowl of Taemin‘s “Hazard” as their most memorable efficiency because it included many attention-grabbing options similar to magic methods and human stairs. Lastly, they shared, “Since we’re showcasing our new tune for the primary time, we’re nervous, however we’re making ready tougher than anybody else. We will certainly take the throne.”

VERIVERY revealed that they had been proud that they showcased their capacity to tackle numerous ideas by means of “Highway to Kingdom.” They shared {that a} memorable second from the present was once they celebrated and ready cake for Gyehyeon’s birthday with TOO, who labored with VERIVERY for the collaboration mission. VERIVERY additionally shared, “We’ve ready a shock reward for everybody watching the stage,” asking viewers to stay up for their refreshing efficiency within the finale.

Lastly, ONEUS expressed that it was a disgrace they couldn’t greet followers on set because of issues concerning COVID-19. Nonetheless, they shared that they had been glad to have the ability to showcase their performances by means of the present. On their collaboration stage with The Boyz, ONEUS revealed, “We might relate with one another whereas speaking about our occasions as trainees, and we had enjoyable making ready for the efficiency since The Boyz handled us nicely.” They added, “We’re glad to have been given the chance to carry out till the final stage, and viewers will have the ability to additional immerse in our last stage in the event that they watch the idea movie for our new tune ‘Come Again House.’”

The reside finale that includes the 5 teams will air worldwide on June 18 at eight p.m. KST.

