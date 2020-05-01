“Highway To Kingdom” Has Begun: Check Out The 1st Episode’s Rankings, Rules For Eliminations And Advancing To “Kingdom,” Performances, And More

“Highway to Kingdom” has now formally kicked off with its much-anticipated premiere!

On April 30, the brand new Mnet competitors present started with an episode that featured the seven boy teams assembly one another and displaying off their expertise by 90-second performances. The teams collaborating on this present are PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Little one, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. They’re all competing with the purpose of profitable a chance to seem on the the upcoming present “Kingdom.”

The “Highway to Kingdom” premiere confirmed how the opponents discovered who they’d be battling when the teams entered the studio one after the other. The Boyz entered first, and so they mentioned, “We hope that not solely our followers but additionally most of the people will bear in mind our title.” They added, “We’re very decided. We’ve got to do properly right this moment.”

VERIVERY was up subsequent to hitch, and so they mentioned, “We expect that since we’re rookies, we nonetheless have lots to show. We’re going to point out the eagerness of rookies.”

ONEUS, who has been performing around the globe equivalent to on a U.S tour and Japan live performance, mentioned, “We hope that this will probably be a chance for us to carve an area for ONEUS in Korea too.”

Golden Little one shared, “We wish to present all our totally different charming qualities by extra diverse ideas and our singing and choreography. We hope you’ll look ahead to seeing what sort of picture we’ll have that can earn us the crown.”

ONF joined subsequent and so they mentioned, “We’re showing on the present as a result of we wish to present new performances and ONF’s story allure.”

Rookie group TOO, who debuted this April, entered and mentioned, “We’re approaching the present with the mindset that we have now nothing to lose. We wish to rapidly present who we’re.”

PENTAGON, who’s essentially the most senior of all of the teams, entered final and the opposite groups all stood up for them. PENTAGON had been chosen by a lot of the different groups because the group they most needed to keep away from. PENTAGON mentioned, “We’ve used all our distinctive charms, our know-how, and all of our concepts and we wish to present that we’re a bunch with an vitality and eagerness that can make folks say, ‘Wow, that was loopy.’ We’re feeling assured.”

In a while within the present, PENTAGON additionally talked about why they’d determined to be a part of the competitors. Jinho admitted to his fellow members with fun, “To be sincere, I’m actually determined.”

Kino added, “There was a change to our variety of members and there was additionally a time once we had been the topic of rumors. There have been many occasions once we felt discouraged.” Jinho mentioned, “We consider this as us taking the chance to resolve these issues, so I believe our mindset for this competitors is very totally different.”

“Highway to Kingdom” hosts Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Kyu then shared how the present’s format will probably be totally different than final yr’s “Queendom.” The teams will probably be competing in 4 rounds, nevertheless not like in “Queendom,” two teams will probably be eradicated through the present.

The first group to be eradicated would be the one which has the bottom cumulative rating after the primary and second rounds. The remaining six groups will then perform the third spherical, and the group with the bottom cumulative rating after this spherical will even be going house. Which means that solely 5 teams will probably be performing within the stay finale.

As well as, the winner of “Highway to Kingdom” will earn a spot on the present “Kingdom.” The winner would be the group that has the very best cumulative rating from the primary, second, third, and finale rounds.

One other workforce may additionally win the chance to compete on “Kingdom.” The group that will get the very best rating in simply the stay finale may have the possibility to go to “Kingdom” too.

Nevertheless, if it occurs that the group who had the very best cumulative rating from all of the rounds additionally is available in first within the stay finale, then just one group will probably be going to “Kingdom.”

After the foundations had been introduced, the groups every took to the stage to showcase their skills with 90-second performances.

Watch their performances under!

TOO:

The Boyz:

PENTAGON:

ONF:

Golden Little one:

VERIVERY:

ONEUS:

After they every had the possibility to point out what they’ve bought, the teams voted to find out their preliminary rankings (with out having the ability to vote for their very own workforce).

Check out the rankings the teams decided under:

The Boyz PENTAGON VERIVERY Golden Little one ONF ONEUS TOO

Lastly, the hosts introduced that the contestants will subsequent be making ready for his or her first spherical of competitions, which may have the theme “Track of King” because the teams will probably be performing tracks by senior artists.

What do you consider “Highway to Kingdom” to date?

Supply (1) (2)