“Highway To Kingdom” To Broadcast Live Finale Worldwide + Opens Final Voting To International Fans

International followers will be capable to watch and vote for the dwell finale of Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom”!

On June 10, a supply from Mnet shared, “The ultimate dwell broadcast of ‘Highway to Kingdom,’ by way of which the winner who will transfer on to the present ‘Comeback Warfare: Kingdom’ (literal title) shall be determined, shall be broadcast everywhere in the world through Mnet’s Okay-pop YouTube channel on June 18.”

As many international followers are actively watching the present, the present’s producers determined to have a worldwide dwell stream of the ultimate episode. The present may even air dwell on the tv channel Mnet in Korea and different areas the place the channel is accessible.

International followers may even be capable to vote in realtime for the dwell finale. Votes by international followers on the Whosfan app will account for 30 p.c of the ultimate dwell broadcast rating, and home textual content votes will account for the remaining 70 p.c. The ultimate winner shall be determined by way of a mix of votes for the ultimate dwell broadcast, cumulative scores from competitors rounds one to 3, cumulative views of video clips on Mnet’s official YouTube and Naver TV accounts, and the digital rating (in line with Hanteo Chart) for every group’s “comeback” music that shall be launched on June 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

On the upcoming seventh episode of “Highway to Kingdom,” which airs on June 11, the scores from the third spherical of competitions shall be revealed together with every group’s cumulative scores to date.

Mnet will proceed utilizing their observer system for the ultimate spherical of voting. The observers, consisting of individuals outdoors the corporate, will monitor your entire strategy of gathering and including the votes and reflecting the ends in the published.

“Highway to Kingdom” airs each Thursday at eight p.m. KST.

Supply (1)