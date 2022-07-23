Higor Meritao’s joke that triggered the arrival of Dani Alves at Pumas

Higor Meritao influenced Dani Alves’ arrival at National University Pumas (Photos: Gettyimages)

The arrival of Dani Alves to the campus of Pumas of the National University will go down in history as one of the most important in the history of the Liga MX. Although throughout the weeks where there were rumors that kept him away from national football, in the auriazul team they made every effort to get his services. Even the midfielder Higor Meritao joined the work of convincing with a prank on social networks.

On his way out of the Pumas training camp this Friday, the Brazilian player was intercepted by the media and gave his first words about the imminent arrival of Alves. During his intervention, he assured that he felt nervous about the future presence in the locker room of the most successful player in the history of world football and recalled when he contacted through social networks to invite him to play with the Pumas.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m fine. It is true that we made a joke to see if he answered us and thank God now he will be able to answer us. We are very happy, the entire squad is very happy with the arrival of Dani Alves, who is going to add a lot to the team”, he declared to the media.

Madness for the arrival of Dani Alves in Mexico: a goya was shouted, he signed shirts and took photos.

And it is that a few weeks ago, when the rumors about the possible arrival of Alves to the Pedregal team began to gain strength, Higor Meritao He made his emotion known by having the possibility of sharing the dressing room with his compatriot. In this sense, he advanced that I would send a message to convince him to play in Mexico and that he would do the same with the managers of Pumas.

“(It seems to me) very cool (that Dani Alves can arrive), I hope so. I’m going to talk to him to see if he answers me. I hope yes. We are going to talk there with the Pumas board to see if we can sign it, ”he assured before the media on the grass of the University Olympic Stadium.

Dani Alves He made the most of the time that his new team gave him to think about the decision to join Mexican soccer. It was so, hours after the statements of his compatriot, he monopolized the spotlight at the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) “Benito Juárez” with his arrival. Although he left through the doors at the edge of 4:00 p.m., the fans began to congregate hours before.

Dani Alves gave his first words, after leaving the airport, at his hotel (Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Moments after responding to the requests of the few fans who found him at the correct exit gate, the 39-year-old soccer player got into a black van and left the airport complex. Since then he has been on his way to University Citywhere he managed to see the stadium where he will play at home next year, and later he arrived at his hotel in the South Peripheral.

The official protocol on his presentation with the Pumas of the National University will begin on Saturday July 23, 2022. That day he will do the corresponding medical tests at the university facilities, sign his contract and be presented as new reinforcement of the Pumas for the Apertura 2022 before the media.

Alves arrives after having defended the shirt of the FC Barcelona in the last football year. Before that, he played with the Bay y Sao Paulo of Brazil, as well as the Seville, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain in European football. Throughout his 21-year career, he has won 48 titles that make him the most successful player in history.

KEEP READING:

Madness for the arrival of Dani Alves in Mexico: this is how he left the AICM to report with Pumas

Andrés Lillini reacted to the signing of Dani Alves with Pumas: “It is important to have someone like him”

Querétaro Prosecutor will summon Adolfo Ríos for violence in Corregidora Stadium