Higuain’s show in MLS: an impressive free kick, a potrero goal and a hat-trick

Gonzalo Higuain He was the great figure of Miami Inter this Sunday in a key duel on matchday 23 of the MLS. The Hangnail scored three goals in the first half in a 4-4 draw against Cincinnati and took the applause and the ovation of the public that waits for his team to agree to los Playoffs.

The Argentine striker who landed in the USA in 2020, he opened the scoring with an impressive free kick taken at the door of the area from the left sector of the attack. Taking advantage of his power, the forward shook the goalkeeper’s post hard and made it 1-0.

Not satisfied with that, at 37 minutes, when the score was 1 to 1, he hit the back of the opponent’s defense diagonally and When he was hand in hand with the goalkeeper, he stepped on the ball as in the paddock to leave it on the road and push it with his left foot. A magnificent definition, similar to the one he had already had in 2010 with the shirt of the Argentine team against Mexico in the World Cup in South Africa, in a match for the round of 16 of that tournament.

The hat-trick sealed it shortly after, before the end of the first half, with a penalty that did not fail and thus reached 17 shouts with the shirt of the Miami Inter in 44 presentations. A good statistic for a 34-year-old footballer who knew how to shine in Spain and Italy with big clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli, among others.

At 25 minutes into the complement, with the duel 3-2, the coach took him off the field to rest him. Finally the score was 4-4.

The Miami Inter has failed to run good campaigns since its inception. The team founded by David Beckham and managed this season by another former Manchester United Phil Neville he needed to win this weekend to be a shot away from the qualifying zone for the Playoffs but with equality he remains among the worst in the zone with 26 points and in 11th place out of 14 teams.

