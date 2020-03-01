Hilary Duff Asks Disney to Move ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival to Hulu

Hilary Duff has posted an announcement asking that the deliberate revival of “Lizzie McGuire” be moved from Disney Plus to Hulu.

“I’d be doing a disservice to everybody by limiting the realities of a 30 12 months previous’s journey to stay underneath the ceiling of a PG ranking,” Duff wrote on Instagram. “It’s necessary to me that simply as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life have been genuine, her subsequent chapters are equally as actual and relatable. It might be a dream if Disney would allow us to transfer the present to Hulu, in the event that they have been , and I might carry this beloved character to life once more.”

Her assertion may be learn in full beneath. Selection has reached out to Disney for remark and can replace this story ought to they reply.

Duff’s feedback come after Selection solely reported on the behind-the-scenes points that noticed “Lizzie McGuire” creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky be faraway from that function on the present. Duff and Minsky wished to do a extra grownup model of Lizzie for the revival, whereas Disney needs a present that may enchantment to youngsters and households, one thing extra akin to the unique sequence. Sources say Disney was initially on board with Minsky and Duff’s take, however the firm determined to transfer in a special path with the sequence after the primary two episodes have been accomplished.

Duff had remained principally quiet in regards to the issues with the present, however late Tuesday evening she posted a screenshot to her Instagram story of a information headline in regards to the deliberate Disney Plus “Love, Simon” sequence. Now titled “Love, Victor,” the present was moved this week to Hulu after it was deemed not “family-friendly” sufficient for the Disney-branded streamer. In her submit, Duff circled the phrases “family-friendly” within the headline and wrote above it “Sounds acquainted.”

“Love, Victor” isn’t the one present to get moved from Disney plus to Hulu. The just lately launched “Excessive Constancy” sequence starring Zoe Kravitz was initially arrange at Disney Plus earlier than finally touchdown at Hulu, which is now managed by Disney after the corporate struck a cope with Comcast for management of the service.