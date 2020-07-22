Hillary Clinton Alternative History Series in Development at Hulu

Hulu has optioned the rights to Curtis Sittenfeld’s different historical past e-book “Rodham,” which takes place in a world in which Hillary Rodham by no means married Invoice Clinton.

The collection is described as telling the story of an formidable younger girl, creating her extraordinary thoughts in the latter a part of the 20th century, shifting from idealism to cynicism and all the way in which again once more.

Sarah Treem is hooked up to write down and govt produce the undertaking. “The Handmaid’s Story” govt producer Warren Littlefield may also govt produce “Rodham” through The Littlefield Firm together with Sittenfeld. Fox 21 Tv Studios, the place Littlefield is below an total deal, will produce.

Ought to the present go to collection, it could be the second undertaking targeted on Hillary Clinton that Hulu has aired. The streamer debuted the four-part docuseries “Hillary” again in March. That collection chronicled her 2016 presidential marketing campaign whereas additionally delving into occasions from her previous that formed her life.

“Rodham” was initially revealed again in Could and went on to turn into a New York Occasions bestseller. Sittenfeld’s different books embody “You Suppose I’ll Say It,” “Eligible,” “Sisterland,” and “American Spouse.”

Treem was beforehand the co-creator and showrunner on Showtime’s critically-acclaimed collection “The Affair.” Her different credit embody “In Therapy,” “Home of Playing cards,” and “How one can Make It in America.” Selection completely reported in Could that the Gal Gadot-led collection about Hedy Lamarr, which Treem will write and govt produce, has been arrange at Apple with a straight-to-series order. Littlefield can also be an govt producer on that undertaking.