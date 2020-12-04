Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton-Produced Docuseries Ordered at Apple

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton are stepping into enterprise with Apple.

The duo are set to host and govt produce a docuseries known as “Gutsy Girls,” which has been handed a straight-to-series order at Apple TV Plus.

Impressed by their ebook “The E book of Gutsy Girls: Favourite Tales of Braveness and Resilience,” the sequence will highlight a various forged of trailblazing girls. It would see the Clintons set out on a quest to reply the query: what precisely does it take to be a Gutsy Girl?

It represents the most recent in a string of initiatives both involving the previous secretary of state or about her.

Clinton is teaming with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Tv and Warner Bros. TV to develop anthology drama “The Girl’s Hour” at CW, based mostly on the Elaine Weiss ebook “The Girl’s Hour: The Nice Combat to Win the Vote.” Whereas an alternate historical past sequence imagining that Hillary Rodham by no means married Invoice Clinton is within the pipeline at Hulu with Sarah Treem connected to put in writing and exec produce.

She was additionally the topic of a Hulu documentary sequence at the start of the yr.

“Gutsy Girls” is being produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions, the newly-launched shingle based by the 2 Clintons and Sam Branson. Johnny Webb and Roma Khanna are additionally on board as govt producers.

It joins a rising record of docuseries on Apple TV Plus, which already contains “The Oprah Dialog” and Emmy-nominated “House” and “Pricey…”

Secretary Clinton is represented by Robert Barnett and Michael O’Connor at Williams & Connolly LLP and Steven Burkow at Ziffren Brittenham. The Clintons’ manufacturing firm is repped by WME.