Hillary Clinton shares memories of first time she met Bill in exclusive first-look documentary clip

She’s one of essentially the most divisive ladies in US politics: some nonetheless cry over her Presidential election defeat in 2016, whereas others stay livid about electronic mail scandals and her loyalty to dishonest husband Bill.

One factor’s for certain, Hillary Clinton has lived an fascinating life. And in a brand new 4 half documentary merely entitled “Hillary” she talks candidly about each side – from beating misogyny at each stage of her profession, to being a really totally different form of First Girl, working with Barack Obama as Secretary of State and shedding to Donald Trump, lacking out on changing into America’s first feminine President.

Sitting for 35 hours of interviews, Hillary additionally addresses her husband’s infidelity and her rocky highway with the press and public opinion, in a collection that’s sure to get individuals speaking. The documentary additionally options interviews with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and the individuals who have been closest to Hillary all through her profession.

In RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive clip, we return to the second the place two younger regulation college students referred to as Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham met in class and located themselves drawn to 1 one other. Bill explains that he wasn’t seeking to get right into a relationship, however that he discovered Hillary “magnetic”. Hillary picks up the story, saying that she took issues into her personal arms, making the first transfer by formally introducing herself to Bill. The remaining, as they are saying, is historical past.

The collection follows Hillary as she struggles to steadiness her personal profession and goals with supporting Bill’s political aspirations, and divulges the sensible issues she managed to realize in her personal life, away from the highlight. Bill Clinton was President of the US from 1993 to 2001 regardless of an try and impeach him in 1998 after the Monica Lewinksy scandal.

Hillary airs on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV on Thursday 11th June. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.