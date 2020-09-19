Hillary Clinton, Stephen King and More Remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Celebrities and political figures took to social media to precise their condolences and share reactions after the information of Supreme Courtroom Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s loss of life broke Friday.
Ginsburg, who was 87, is most recognized for her fearless protection of gender equality and ladies’s rights. She not too long ago introduced her most cancers had returned, though she stated she would stay on the Supreme Courtroom.
She served as a Supreme Courtroom Justice for 27 years, as considered one of solely 4 ladies to ever serve within the place. Politicians on all sides of the political spectrum posted and dozens of celebrities mourned the US’ loss.
The administrators of the documentary “RBG,” Betsy West and Julie Cohen, stated in a press release, “Like so many Individuals, we’re crushed by the loss of life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even had she not develop into a Supreme Courtroom Justice, Ginsburg earned a spot in historical past for what she did to win equally for American ladies. Once we requested her a number of years in the past how she needed she needed to be remembered, she stated with attribute modesty, ‘Simply as somebody who did no matter she might, with no matter restricted expertise she had, to maneuver society alongside within the route I would love it to be for my kids and grandchildren.’”
See different reactions beneath:
