Hillary Clinton, Stephen King and More Remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Celebrities and political figures took to social media to precise their condolences and share reactions after the information of Supreme Courtroom Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s loss of life broke Friday.

Ginsburg, who was 87, is most recognized for her fearless protection of gender equality and ladies’s rights. She not too long ago introduced her most cancers had returned, though she stated she would stay on the Supreme Courtroom.

She served as a Supreme Courtroom Justice for 27 years, as considered one of solely 4 ladies to ever serve within the place. Politicians on all sides of the political spectrum posted and dozens of celebrities mourned the US’ loss.

The administrators of the documentary “RBG,” Betsy West and Julie Cohen, stated in a press release, “Like so many Individuals, we’re crushed by the loss of life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even had she not develop into a Supreme Courtroom Justice, Ginsburg earned a spot in historical past for what she did to win equally for American ladies. Once we requested her a number of years in the past how she needed she needed to be remembered, she stated with attribute modesty, ‘Simply as somebody who did no matter she might, with no matter restricted expertise she had, to maneuver society alongside within the route I would love it to be for my kids and grandchildren.’”

See different reactions beneath:

Justice Ginsburg paved the best way for therefore many ladies, together with me. There’ll by no means be one other like her. Thanks RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the form of scholar and patriot you get enthusiastic about explaining to your children. The form of one who you say “who is aware of, sooner or later you may be HER”. I hope you relaxation nicely, RBG, it’s essential to have been drained from altering the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

Her relaxation is earned. It’s our flip to combat. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

The best way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying want, which was to ask that her seat not be crammed till a brand new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for all you might have given us all these many years, I stand able to combat in your remaining request. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, American icon, main and shining gentle of hope within the halls of justice – you may be missed. My condolences to your loved ones and pals. RIP Ruth. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) September 18, 2020

No phrases, solely tears will do proper now. God bless U Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Thank U for all U did for us. Your loss leaves a large gap in our world and in our hearts.💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) September 18, 2020

Relaxation in energy to a feminist icon and American hero! Thanks Ruth Bader Ginsburg in your service, for working nicely BEYOND retirement till the very finish as a result of our nation wanted you. Thanks. Thanks. Thanks. https://t.co/cQgTwuafVJ — Janet Mock (@janetmock) September 18, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an amazing loss to our nation. She was a rare champion of justice and equal rights, and shall be remembered as one of many nice justices in trendy American historical past. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

Relaxation In Peace Ruth Bader Ginsberg. A large. Ensure one other Kavanaugh does not substitute her. Please vote blue. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 18, 2020

Oh so unhappy Ruth Bader Ginsburg handed away this night so unhappy. She did a lot for us. She shall be so so missed❤️ — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) September 18, 2020

#rbg #RuthBaderGinsburg Relaxation with one of the best! However we should combat as she fought until the bitter finish it doesn’t matter what we can not and should not succumb to cynicism!!! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 19, 2020