Hilsa Constituency Result: Bihar CEO said on the result of Hilsa seat – Results declared after following all the criteria

Patna: Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) HR Srinivas said on Thursday that the election result of Hilsa assembly constituency has been declared as per the procedure mentioned by the Election Commission. On the seat where the difference of win-loss was only 12 votes.

Speaking to reporters here, Srinivas said that out of the total 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, there are 11 assembly constituencies where the margin of victory was less than 1,000 votes. He said that out of 11 assembly constituencies, JDU has won 04 seats, RJD 03, BJP, LJP, CPI and Independents one seat each. The CEO said that out of these 11 assembly seats, candidates or election agents had demanded "re-counting" of votes in six constituencies.

He said that the returning authorities had passed a 'reasoned order', rejecting the revision petition to win five seats. In Hilsa constituency of Nalanda district, the margin of victory (12 votes) was lower than the rejected postal ballots (182) and the petition for re-counting was accepted.

In Hilsa, the JDU candidate won by just 12 votes, while the “rejected ballot” was 182, while in five constituencies – Ramgarh, Matihani, Bhore, Dehri and Parbatta – the margin of victory was “rejected postal ballot”. Was greater than.

Srinivas said that as per the latest instructions issued by the ECI on May 18, 2019, it was done in the case of Hilsa. He said that the Returning Officer re-counted the entire postal ballots in Hilsa and a logical order was passed in this regard.

In response to a question, the CEO said that his office will make a copy of the relevant documents and videography available to the party / parties concerned. Srinivas also clarified that it has been clearly mentioned in the Election Commission guidelines that who can carry a mobile phone inside the counting center.

He said that counting of votes from EVMs starts 30 minutes after counting of postal ballots and after that the counting of votes goes on simultaneously in different halls which also have videography.

Tejashwi, the leader of the opposition Grand Alliance, had demanded a re-count, alleging the cancellation of postal ballots in large numbers. The RJD leader also alleged that postal ballots were counted later in some seats, whereas it is first counted.

Earlier, the CEO went to Raj Bhavan and handed over the list of all 243 newly elected members of Bihar Legislative Assembly to Governor Fagu Chauhan today. The eight seats of Bihar Legislative Council for which biennial elections were held on October 22, the result of the Patna teachers constituency has been declared at present, while counting of votes for the remaining seats is going on.

Naval Kishore Yadav of BJP won the Patna teachers election by defeating his nearest RJD rival Narayan Yadav. The BJP candidate got 3176 votes, while the RJD candidate got 1913 votes. The results of the remaining three constituencies are likely to be declared by late night, while the results of four graduate constituencies can be declared by tomorrow evening. Biennial elections for four graduate and four teacher constituencies were held on 22 October.

