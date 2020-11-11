Hilsa Vidhan Sabha Seat Result 2020: JDU candidate won by only 12 votes in CM stronghold

Hilsa Vidhan Sabha Seat Result 2020: The contest on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district Nalanda’s Hilsa (Hilsa Assembly Seat Result 2020) was very interesting. This seat went to the JD (U) account with a margin of just 12 votes. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result Final Tally Live Updates: Results of all seats declared, this is file data- NDA-125, Mahagathbandhan- 110

According to the updated information on the Election Commission website, Krishna Murari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya of JD (U) got 61,848 votes while the nearest rival RJD candidate Atri Muni alias Shakti Singh Yadav got 61,836 votes.

The Election Commission has written in the column for Hilsa seat 'Results declared' and the difference of victory is 12 votes.

Earlier, at around 10 in the night, when the counting of votes was still going on at Hilsa seat, RJD had accused the count of disturbances at that time.

The party tweeted and alleged, “RJD candidate Shakti Singh from Hilsa assembly constituency was declared victorious by 547 votes by the Returning Officer. I was asked to wait for the certificate. The returning officer gets a call from the CM residence. Then suddenly the officials say you lost by 13 votes due to the cancellation of the postal vote. “

But the Election Commission has denied the allegation of any pressure from anywhere.