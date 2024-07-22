Him Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The world of cinema is about to witness a groundbreaking fusion of genres as Jordan Peele, the mastermind behind modern horror classics, ventures into uncharted territory with his latest production, “Him”.

This highly anticipated film promises to blend the adrenaline-pumping excitement of sports with the spine-chilling thrills of psychological horror, creating a unique cinematic experience that will captivate audiences worldwide.

“Him” marks a bold new direction for Peele and his production company, Monkeypaw Productions.

Known for pushing the boundaries of conventional storytelling and tackling complex social issues through the lens of horror, Peele’s latest project explores the dark underbelly of fame, power, and the relentless pursuit of excellence in the high-stakes world of professional football.

With an intriguing premise and a star-studded cast, “Him” is poised to become one of the most talked-about films in 2025.

Him Release Date:

Mark your calendars, film enthusiasts and horror fans! Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw Productions have officially announced that “Him” will hit theaters on September 19, 2025.

This strategic release date positions the film perfectly for the fall movie season when audiences are primed for thought-provoking and atmospheric cinematic experiences.

The choice of a September release is particularly noteworthy, as it coincides with the beginning of the NFL season in the United States.

Given the film’s football-centric plot, this timing is likely deliberate and could create an exciting synergy between the real-world sport and the fictional narrative unfolding on screen.

As anticipation builds over the next year, fans of both sports and horror genres will undoubtedly be counting down the days until they can experience this unique cinematic event.

Him Storyline:

While the full details of the plot remain shrouded in mystery, Universal Pictures’ tantalizing glimpses paint a picture of a psychological thriller that delves deep into the darker aspects of professional sports.

At its core, “Him” centers around a promising young football player, portrayed by Tyriq Withers, who receives an invitation that could change his life forever. The rising star can train at the isolated compound of a legendary but aging quarterback, played by the versatile Marlon Wayans.

What begins as a dream opportunity for the young athlete quickly descends into a nightmare scenario. The isolated compound becomes a crucible where the true nature of fame, power, and ambition is laid bare.

As the story unfolds, viewers will be taken on what Universal describes as a “blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power, and the pursuit of excellence at any cost.”

The genius of “Him” lies in its ability to subvert expectations. By setting a horror narrative within the familiar trappings of a sports drama, the film promises to explore themes of mentorship, legacy, and the price of success in ways that have never been seen on the big screen.

The isolated training compound serves as the perfect backdrop for psychological tension and terror to unfold, raising questions about the lengths to which people will go to achieve greatness and the toll it takes on their humanity.

Him List of Cast Members:

The cast of “Him” boasts an impressive lineup of talent, blending established stars with exciting newcomers:

Marlon Wayans as the legendary aging quarterback

Tyriq Withers is a promising young football player

Julia Fox

Tim Heidecker

Jim Jefferies

Richard Lippert

Don Benjamin as Cam SR

Indira G. Wilson as Yvette

Chase Garland

Norman Towns

Sean Dillingham as Shirtless Combine Fan

Jade Vargas as Instagram Model

Greg Lutz

Mark Speno

Kiara Gomez Glad Bak as Taylor

Alana Nguyen as Stripper

Jermaine Washington as Coach Chuck

Zijah Graca as Security Guard

Tierra Whack

Bryce Dylan

Robert Gavigan as CEO Son

Marjahone Twitty as Combine Player

Geron McKinley

Guapdad 4000

This diverse ensemble promises to bring depth and authenticity to the world of “Him,” with each actor poised to contribute their unique talents to this genre-bending narrative.

Him Creators Team:

The creative force behind “Him” is a powerhouse of talent led by some of the most innovative minds in modern cinema. At the helm is director Justin Tipping, known for his work on critically acclaimed projects such as the Netflix comedy series “Dear White People” and “Joe vs. Carole”.

Tipping’s diverse background in comedy and drama makes him an intriguing choice to navigate the complex tonal balance required for this sports-horror hybrid. The screenplay, which made the prestigious Black List of best-unproduced screenplays in 2022, comes from the talented duo of Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie.

Known for their work on the sci-fi series “Limetown,” Akers and Bronkie bring a fresh perspective to the horror genre, infusing it with sports drama and psychological thriller elements.

Of course, the driving force behind the project is Jordan Peele, serving as producer alongside Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson for Monkeypaw Productions.

Peele’s track record of creating thought-provoking, socially relevant horror films like “Get Out,” “Us,” and “Nope” sets high expectations for “Him.” Executive producers David Kern and Kate Oh from Monkeypaw round out the production team.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts an impressive crew, including cinematographer Kira Kelly, production designer Jordan Ferrer, and costume designer Dominique Dawson.

The music, a crucial element in any horror film, will be composed by The Haxan Cloak, promising a haunting auditory experience to complement the visual terror.

Where to Watch Him?

“Him” is slated for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025. This means the primary way to experience this unique sports-horror mashup will be in cinemas nationwide.

The decision to opt for a theatrical release underscores the filmmakers’ confidence in the movie’s ability to create a communal viewing experience, where audiences can collectively feel the tension and terror unfold on the big screen.

Given the current trends in the film industry, it’s likely that “Him” will eventually make its way to streaming platforms after its theatrical run. However, no official announcements have been made regarding its streaming future.

Fans of Jordan Peele’s work and those eagerly anticipating this genre-bending film are encouraged to mark their calendars and plan to catch “Him” in theaters for the whole, immersive experience as intended by its creators.

Him Trailer Release Date:

While excitement for “Him” is already building, fans must exercise patience when getting their first glimpse of the film.

No official trailer release date has been announced. Given the September 2025 release date, the first teaser or trailer will likely not drop until late 2024 or early 2025.

Typically, significant studios begin marketing campaigns for high-profile releases about 6-8 months before the film’s premiere. This would place the potential trailer release sometime in the first or second quarter 2025.

However, given Jordan Peele’s penchant for mystery and the unique nature of “Him,” the marketing strategy could deviate from the norm, perhaps offering cryptic teasers or viral marketing campaigns to build intrigue.

Him Final Words:

As we eagerly await the release of “Him,” it’s clear that this film represents a bold new direction in cinematic storytelling.

By blending the worlds of professional sports and psychological horror, Jordan Peele and his team are poised to deliver a unique experience that challenges our perceptions and pushes the boundaries of genre filmmaking.

“Him” promises to be more than just a movie; it’s shaping up to be a cultural event that sparks conversations about the nature of ambition, the price of fame, and the dark side of pursuing excellence at any cost.

As September 19, 2025, draws nearer, anticipation will undoubtedly continue to build for this groundbreaking project that dares to tackle the horrors lurking beneath the surface of our most beloved pastimes.