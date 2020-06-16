Hima Das has been nominated by Assam government for the Khel Ratna award

Assam sports activities secretary Dulal Chandra Das despatched the letter of advice to the sports activities ministry on June 5.

The 20-year-old Hima Das from Dhing village in Assam, born on 9 January 2000, she is certainly one of the youngest nominees for Khel Ratna this 12 months 2020. Hima Das nicknamed the Dhing Categorical.

India’s prime sprinter Hima Das, who had a stellar 2018, has been chosen for the prestigious ‘Khel Ratna’ by the state government of Assam.

India’s first observe participant to win a worldwide holding at U20 World Championship in Tampere, Finland in 2018, Hima will play with ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, TT participant Manika Batra, ladies’s hockey captain Rani Rampal and cricketer Rohit Sharma for nation’s highest sporting honour.

2018 had turned to be a memorable season for the youngest participant Hima Das, who adopted her U-20 world title with 400m silver, 4X400 combined relay gold (upgraded), and ladies’s 4X400m gold at the Jakarta Asian Video games.

She holds the Indian nationwide report in 400 meters with a timing of 50.79 s that she clocked at the 2018 Asian Video games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

She received loads of gold medals at smaller occasions in the 2019 season and was additionally requested to compete at the Doha World Championship. Nonetheless, a again damage dominated her out of the prestigious championship.

Hima Das is already a recipient of the Arjuna Award, which she took in 2018.

Hima Das appeared in India’s well-known TV actuality present hosted by Amitabh Bachchan known as Kaun Banega Crorepati on 1 November 2019.