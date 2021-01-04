Himachal also has bird flu knock, no entry of tourists after the death of birds in Pong lake, sale of Poultry product banned

Bird Flu News: In the midst of Corona crisis, bird flu has also knocked in many states of the country. After Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, more than 1700 migratory birds have died due to bird flu in Himachal Pradesh. Over 1775 migratory birds have died in Pong lake in Kangra, Himachal. Also Read – Bird Flu: After Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan, Kerala also has knock of bird flu, know what are its symptoms and preventive measures …

For the last 3-4 days, there has been large-scale mortality among bar-headed goose (migratory birds). As per the latest records, around 1,775 birds have died in the last few days: Dr Vikram Singh, a senior veterinary pathologist of State Animal Husbandry Department

Officials said the dead birds have been found infected with bird flu. After this, Kangra district administration has banned sale of chicken, batak, fish of every species and related products like eggs, meat, chicken etc. in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora sub-divisions of the district.

Himachal Pradesh: No movement of humans shall be allowed within one km radius of Pong Dam or alert zone declared by Kangra district administration, says Kangra district magistrate in an official order – ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Apart from this, the district administration has declared the area falling within one kilometer radius of Pong lake. The administration has also banned tourists from visiting these areas. Please tell that a century has been made of these migratory birds in the Pong reservoir of Kangra. Every year there are millions of birds in winter from the cold regions of Siberia and Central Asia and stay till February-March and after that they return.

Quoting the information given by the Center, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Archana Sharma said that the bird flu has been confirmed after the report of the samples of dead birds examined. He said that his department is awaiting its confirmation from Bhopal’s National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, as it is the nodal unit to investigate the disease.

Recently there was a warning of bird flu in Rajasthan, where 250 crows were found dead in half a dozen districts. In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, bird flu was confirmed among the dead crows. Bird flu was also reported in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts of Kerala. After this, the authorities had ordered killing of ducks and chickens within a kilometer radius of the affected areas.

What Is Bird Flu?

Bird Flu is dangerous not only for birds but also for humans and other animals. Animals and humans coming in contact with birds infected with bird flu get infected by it. It is a deadly virus. It can also lead to death.

Symptoms Of Bird Flu

Having bird flu can cause problems like phlegm, fever, respiratory problems, headaches, muscle aches, sore throat, runny nose and restlessness. If you feel that you have been caught by bird flu, see a doctor immediately.

