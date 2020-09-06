Himachal government will give security to Kangana Ranaut on Mumbai trip! Chief Minister said – are considering

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Sunday that the state government was considering providing security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. After the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party, the Chief Minister said that the state government is considering providing security to Kangana for her visit to Mumbai on September 9. Also Read – Now Sanjay Raut said- Does Kangana Ranaut have the courage to call Ahmedabad ‘Mini Pakistan’?

Thakur said that Kangana’s sister called her on Saturday and her father formally wrote a letter to the Himachal Pradesh Police requesting protection to her daughter. The Chief Minister, however, refused to say anything on Kangana Ranaut’s recent statement on actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and said that the matter is being investigated. Also Read – Kangana’s reaction to Sanjay Raut’s ‘derogatory’ comment, said- first ‘crazy’, then ‘witch’ and now …

He also refused to say anything about the alleged threats being given to the actress by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Also Read – Vivek Agnihotri took Kangana’s side, said- Due to this, actress feels insecure in Mumbai

