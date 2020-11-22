Himachal may get ban due to Kovid-19, Chief Minister warns

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that in view of the increasing cases of corona in the state, the government will consider imposing some restrictions to avoid social gatherings and ensure that people are taking all necessary precautions. Also Read – Delhi: 1,759 patients died of corona in November so far, Delhi’s death rate is higher than country

The Chief Minister said that it is also necessary to regularly monitor positive cases living in 'Home Isolation', as more patients are in 'Home Isolation' than hospitals.

Presiding over a meeting of district level officials in Mandi city to review the condition of coronaviruses, the Chief Minister directed that patients living in 'home isolation' should be regularly checked for fever and oxygen levels and should be given timely Must be trained to take medicine.

(Input IANS)